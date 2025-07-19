Prince Albert Minor Football partners with Saskatchewan Roughriders Foundation for Grow the Game pop up football camp

Prince Albert youth looking to get into football will have an opportunity to do so when Prince Albert Minor Football partners with the Saskatchewan Roughrider Foundation for a Grow the Game pop up camp on Sunday, July 27.

The free camp is open to students ages eight to 14, and will include a mix of University of Saskatchewan, Saskatoon Hilltops, Saskatoon Valkries, and Team Saskatchewan players.

“They’re bringing in some pretty elite level playing talent and they’re eager to help teach about the game, so it’s going to be a fun afternoon teaching kids about flag football,” Prince Albert Minor Football president Taras Kachkowski said.

This is the first time Prince Albert will host one of the pop up camps. Kachkowski said they were contacted by the Saskatchewan Roughriders Foundation about hosting one, and were happy to say yes.

“It’s been a pretty natural fit, and obviously having a big name sponsor on board is good,” Kachkowski said. “It’s just a natural partnership. How can we say no to this?

“We’re interested in any opportunity to help promote and grow our sport, and obviously, interest and registrations in our programs as well.”

Kachkowski said they’re always looking for ways to grow the game amongst girls, First Nations and new Canadian youth, but he emphasized that the camp is for anyone.

The camp will focus on non-contact football, but Kachkowski hopes it will convince Prince Albert youth and their parents to give tackle football a try in the fall.

“It’s first of all an educational piece mainly aimed at people new to the game, but as a side-benefit for us, by having fun at that one day at the camp that they’ll be interested in pursuing that further,” he said.

“Hopefully we can convert that casual interest and taste (for football) through the flag into participation in our tackle programs. That’s certainly the result we’re hoping for.”

Kachkowski added that they don’t know which players or coaches will help out at the camp, but they welcome any support.

“It’s nice to partner together with other organizations across the province that are involved in our game,” he said. “I think the players who are coming, … it might be a little eye-opening to them that we do have a pretty active and vibrant football community up here.”

The Grow the Game pop up camp runs from 1-5 p.m. at the PA Minor Football practice field next to Crescent Heights Rink on Branion Drive. There is no fee, but participants are asked to register in advance so organizers can plan activities and drills. To do so, visit pariverriders.com.