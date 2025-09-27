Prince Albert Minor Football names field in honour of longtime pee wee coach

Wendell Whitter was a longtime fixture in Prince Albert’s minor football program, and as of Saturday his named will be associated with the program permanently.

Whitter coached the Prince Albert Pee Wee River Riders football team from their inception in 2008 until his death in 2018. On Saturday, friends, family, and Prince Albert Minor Football dignitaries gathered for a dedication ceremony where the pee wee football field was renamed in Whitter’s honour.

“It feels warranted,” said Whitter’s son, Kristian. “He spent so much time here and it was just an honour for the family for this to happen, especially after all these years. It’s been seven years since he’s passed, so it was a joy.”

Kristian described his father as a very humble man who likely would have shied away from such an honour during his life, but would still have appreciated the recognition.

He said Wendell was a natural leader who loved being on the field and sharing his knowledge with younger players.

Prince Albert city councillor Darren Solomon spent one year on the sidelines with Wendell. He said the longtime River Riders coach never forgot that youth football was about more than winning. It was about teaching young men commitment, dedication and other positive attributes.

“When this idea came up that we were going to name it after Wendell, there couldn’t be a more fitting place,” Solomon said during the ceremony. “I fully support it and I’m glad to see that it’s happening.”

Ryan Hughes was on the inaugural Prince Albert Minor Football board that formed in 2006. After a successful first year, the board began looking for a pee wee coach in 2007.

Hughes said selecting Whitter was an easy choice.

“Wendell just loved the game. He had so much knowledge, so much passion for it. It was just an easy suggestion, and he literally jumped at the chance to be a coach.”

Hughes estimates Whitter spent 30-40 hours a week volunteering his time as a youth football coach. Hughes said he can’t think of a more suitable person for minor football to name a field after.

“Wendell probably spent more time on this field over a 10 year span than any other person,” Hughes said during the ceremony. “He was the first here, the last to leave, and always showed up for his coaches, players and his parents. He loved his sport.”

Current Prince Albert Minor Football president Taras Kachkowksi had only four years of playing experience when he became a youth football coach in Prince Albert. He was eager to volunteer his time, but needed a mentor to help in his new role. He said Whitter became that mentor.

“He was a colleague in coaching, and also very quickly became a very close friend,” Kachkowski remembered. “He would often call me on various football related topics and the first thing he would always say is ‘oh, sorry to bother you.’”

Kachkowski said Whitter dedicated hours to Prince Albert Minor Football while still remaining active in the community. Whitter was a deacon and elder with his church, Prince Albert Gospel Assembly, and helped coach the Timberland Bowbenders Archery Club.

Kackhowski said Whitter helped develop Prince Albert Minor Football’s indoor flag football program almost from scratch, and inspired others to get more involved with the game.

“I am very thankful to have met Wendell and to have gotten involved in Minor Football,” he said. “It’s become such a central part of my life between coaching and reffing and being on the executive now. Without football, but life would be very, very different.”

The newly named Wendell Whitter Field is located at 998 Branion Drive.