Prince Albert Minor Baseball enters 2026 season with largest number of players in organization’s history

Dave Leaderhouse

Special to the Herald

Minor baseball in Prince Albert is literally bursting at the seams, but like everything else right now schedules have been delayed because Old Man Winter took too long to leave.

“We have the biggest numbers (of players) we’ve ever had,” says Prince Albert Minor Baseball Association president Nathan Noble. “The Blue Jays or the World Baseball Championship might have something to do with it, but really baseball is a simple sport, it’s played outside and lots of kids like to play it.”

“Since Covid everyone wants to be outside,” added Noble.

More than 300 players are chomping at the bit to get out on the diamonds, but Noble says the season could be delayed by up to two weeks from its original May 1 start date. This setback certainly causes some issues.

“The house-league teams are supposed to have four practises and 12 games so do we cut one practise? One game? Or possibly give a refund?” ponders Noble. “We don’t want to go into July because that is when families like to get away.”

“The AA teams have already started to train indoors (Steuart Arena) and they will continue to train indoors,” added Noble.

Prince Albert has AA teams in four ages classes – 11U, 13U, 15U and 18U – with all more commonly known as the Royals with the exception of the second 18U squad which has taken on the moniker of Padres due to league rules in that age class not allowing a similar name for two squads.

Each age class has upwards of 75 teams provincially with teams being placed in tiers following regular-season play. Noble says this makes the level of baseball very competitive.

“I think not playing the same team over and over attributes to the success of baseball,” says Noble.

While the house teams have roughly an eight-week window to complete their activities, the AA program goes well into the summer with Prince Albert going to be a final destination for some as the Western Canadian 13U, 15U and 18U championships will be held Aug. 14-16 at the Kinsmen Baseball Complex in Crescent Acres and Andy Zwack Field in Prime Ministers’ Park.

Host teams are automatically in for each division with provincial champions from the four western provinces also earning a berth to seek a title in each age class.

Noble says PAMBA is excited to host these championships as work has been on-going for several years to prepare for such an event.

“We built the Kinsmen Baseball Complex a couple years ago and we continue to do upgrades such as spotter’s booths, additions to the bullpens and we are working on getting bathrooms at Andy Zwack Field.”

All that is missing is volunteer help for the event so anyone interested in being an announcer, scorekeeper or assisting with other duties can contact PAMBA via e-mail at: president@paminorbaseball.com.

It might seem bleak right now, but it won’t be long before the familiar chorus of ‘Play Ball’ is heard at the various diamonds. For hundreds of eager players that can’t come soon enough.