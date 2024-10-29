Prince Albert middle and high school students elect NDP in parallel student election

The ballots have yet to be counted for Saskatchewan’s 30th general election, but if middle and high school students in Prince Albert and across the province have their way it’s going to be a narrow NDP majority.

Students in Prince Albert Carlton and Prince Albert Northcote both elected NDP candidates in a mock student vote conducted by non-partisan Canadian charity CIVIX.

In PA Carlton, students narrowly elected NPD candidate Carolyn Brost Strom over the Saskatchewan Party’s Kevin Kasun, 392-342. Saskatchewan United Party candidate Denneil Carpenter came in third with 167 votes, while the Green Party’s Andrew Muirhead finished fourth with 144 votes.

In PA Northcote, students elected the NDP’s Nicole Rancourt over Saskatchewan Party incumbent Alana Ross 245-193. Saskatchewan Green Party candidate Jarren Jones finished third with 97 votes, while Saskatchewan United Party candidate Terri Davis finished fourth with 52 votes.

A total of 19 Prince Albert schools participated in the CIVIX student vote, with 13 reporting their results.

The list includes Carlton Comprehensive Public High School, Holy Cross School, John Diefenbaker School, PACI, Vincent Massey Community School, W.J. Berezowsky, and Ecole Vickers School in Prince Albert Carlton, and Arthur Pechey School, Ecole St. Anne School, St. Michael Community School, Wesmor Community School, Westview Community School, and Ecole Valois in Prince Albert Northcote.

Province-wide, Saskatchewan students gave the NDP a narrow majority over 31 seats compared to 29 for the Saskatchewan Party and two for the Saskatchewan United Party. Leaders Scott Moe, Carla Beck, and Jon Hromek were all elected.

Student Vote Saskatchewan 2024 was funded by Elections Saskatchewan.