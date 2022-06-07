Prince Albert martial arts club returns from B.C. with hardware

The Kuro Tora Dojo Martial Arts Club in Prince Albert sent five members to Salmon Arm, B.C. for the 2022 SHUSWAP open competition, and all five came back with medals. It was a dominant display, as the five competitors strung together eight top three finishes across three different events.

Jacob Roberts put in the most successful showing, with a first place finish in the weapon kata competition, as well as a second place finish in sparring, and a third place showing in the kata event.

Nick Skrok also put in an impressive showing, finishing first in kata and second in sparring.

Eric Su rounded out the first place finishes for the Kuro Tora members, capturing the sparring title.

Jeffrey Su finished right behind Skrok in the kata competition with a second place finish in the event. He also took home fourth place honours in the sparring competition.

Wolfgang Manicke rounded out the clubs competition, finishing in third place in the weapon kata competition.

