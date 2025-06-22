Prince Albert marks Indigenous Peoples day with music, burgers and wildfire support





Arjun Pillai

Daily Herald

With music, laughter, and the smell of barbecued burgers in the air, Prince Albert marked National Indigenous Peoples Day with a celebration of resilience, culture, and community connection at the PAGC Urban Services building on Friday.

Organized by the Prince Albert Grand Council (PAGC) Women’s Commission, the event featured live performances, indoor bouncy castles, and booths hosted by groups like SGI and CUPE, who also served over 1,000 burgers and hot dogs outside the venue.

“This is a chance to celebrate all the great that we are,” said Sheryl Kimbley, PAGC’s special event coordinator. “Too many times, people focus on what’s not good. A day like this lets us showcase our artists, our participation, and show Prince Albert that we contribute in so many positive ways.”

Among the featured performers were Dillon Gazandlare, a one-handed guitarist from Wollaston Lake who tours with Robb Nash, and Jay Campross, a Canadian touring musician who now works for PAGC. Artists such as Violet, Nate Taohao, and Donnie Corgill also contributed to the vibrant atmosphere of the day.

The celebration was originally intended to be held outdoors but was moved inside due to weather. Kimbley said she was grateful that PAGC Urban Services stepped up to host in the absence of a larger gathering previously led by the Indian Métis Friendship Centre.

But the day wasn’t just about celebration; it also served as a reminder of the long road ahead for those affected by Saskatchewan’s wildfires. PAGC used the event as a collection point for donations, with Leon’s Furniture donating 260 blankets, First Nations University providing baby supplies, and staff from the Northern Lights Casino gathering various items for families returning to damaged or destroyed homes.

“It’s not over,” Kimbley said. “A lot of those people have gone home to no homes, or smoke damage. Curtains, towels, cupboards, so many things need replacing. We want to help in any way we can.”

CUPE representative Mira Lewis said the union’s participation in the event was about more than just food.

“This is a really important day, and everybody should come out and celebrate it,” Lewis said. “It’s about honouring Canada’s First Peoples and their contributions to our society and culture.”

Representatives from Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) were also present, offering community outreach and promoting safety.

“We’re here with the SGI Safety Reward Street Team,” said Trey Lefebvre. “We’re making sure people get home safe, whether that’s by cab, Uber, or designated driver. I’ve lost loved ones to drinking and driving, sharing this message means a lot.”

Lefebvre added that SGI is also promoting its “Just Drive” campaign to raise awareness about distracted driving.

Despite the rain, the event drew a steady crowd of families and community members, both Indigenous and non-Indigenous, enjoying the celebration together.

“What I hope it will do is bring together like-minded people who say, ‘Yeah, we want to celebrate all that you are,'” said Kimbley. “And I hope we’re welcoming to everyone who came here to celebrate this national day with us.”