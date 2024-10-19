Prince Albert man killed in collision near Chamberlain

A Prince Albert man was killed in a collision between a semi and an SUV near Chamberlain on Thursday, Oct. 17.

Craik RCMP were notified of the collision at around 12:55 p.m. The collision occurred on Hwy 2 west of Chamberlain, roughly 1 km north of the Hwy No. 2 and Hwy No. 733 junction.

Officers responded along with local fire and EMS. The driver of the SUV was declared deceased by EMS at the scene. He has been identified as a 29-year-old man from Prince Albert. His family has been notified.

No other injuries were reported to police.

Craik RCMP continue to investigate with the assistance of a Saskatchewan RCMP collision reconstructionist.