Prince Albert man faces attempted murder charges in Meadow Lake

The Meadow Lake RCMP Crime Reduction Team (CRT) has charged a 26-year-old Prince Albert man with attempted murder after an officer was hit by an SUV near Meadow Lake.

On Mar. 23, at around 12:15 p.m., a CRT officer observed a white SUV driving through a stop sign on First Avenue at the corner of Centre Street in Meadow Lake. Before the officer could initiate a traffic stop, the white SUV fled at a high rate of speed towards Highway 55.

The Meadow Lake RCMP CRT officer attempted to pull the white SUV over multiple times. The white SUV did not stop and continued to flee at a high rate of speed.

At around 1:30 p.m., a Meadow Lake RCMP officer deployed a tire deflation device on Highway 4, north of the junction with Highway 55. As the police officer deployed the spike belt, the white SUV struck the police officer. The officer was treated at a hospital for injuries described as non-life-threatening.

The white SUV drove over the tire deflation device and police officers located the white SUV abandoned approximately four kilometres away.

Meadow Lake RCMP CRT and Police Dog Services officers tracked the occupants of the vehicles who had fled on foot. The officers located a man and woman and arrested them on scene. The two suspects did not report injuries to police.

As a result of continued investigation by Meadow Lake RCMP CRT, 26-year-old Keistein Michell, from Prince Albert is charged with the offences of attempted murder, aggravated assault of a police officer, assault of a police officer with a weapon, failure to stop after an accident resulting in bodily harm, flight from a police officer, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, operation of a motor vehicle while impaired, operation of a motor vehicle while impaired, failure to comply with an undertaking and resisting/obstructing a police officer.

asmine Beatty, 26, from Deschambeault Lake is charged with the offences of flight from a police officer and resisting/obstructing a police officer.

Michell and Beatty appeared in court in Meadow Lake on Mar. 26.

Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crime Branch’s Battlefords Serious Crimes Unit (SCU) will continue to investigate with the assistance of Meadow Lake RCMP Crime Reduction Team (CRT), part of the Saskatchewan RCMP’s Saskatchewan Enforcement Response Teams (SERT), and Battlefords RCMP Forensic Identification Services (FIS).