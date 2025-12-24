Prince Albert local wins $100­­­­­,000 on the Big spin

Daily Herald Staff





A Prince Albert woman is $100,000 richer after winning the Big Spin Wheel Prize in Saskatoon.

Tanisha Linklater won $100,000 prize right in front of her friends and family on Dec. 16. She said the windfall was unexpected, but welcome.

“I’m going to be able to pay off my car and go on a nice trip with my kids – really have a good Christmas,” Linklater smiled. “I want to save some as well!”

Linklater qualified for the Big Spin prize after the Big Spin ticket she purchased won not only $10,000, but a date with the Big Spin Prize Wheel LIVE and in person.

“When I saw the [the initial] $10,000, I was in total shock,” Linklater said at the initial prize claim interview. “I [couldn’t] believe it was real – I was shocked, and I kept saying, ‘OMG!’”

“I was trying to breathe afterwards, and I immediately called my sister [to share the good news],” she continued. “It’s super surreal that it’s really mine – I have never won anything this big before!”

And on Dec. 16, Linklater arrived in Saskatoon and walked into the Big Spin Wheel to win an even bigger amount of $100,000.

After spinning and winning $100,000 in front of her family and friends, Linklater said: “Wow! Now I know what I can plan for!”

Linklater purchased her Big Spin winning ticket at a gas station in Prince Albert.