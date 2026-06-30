Prince Albert Legion to mark 100 years of remembrance

Prince Albert Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 2 is marking a century of service with a public tribute members hope will keep remembrance visible beyond one day of the year.

City council recently approved a request from the Legion to install decorative artwork on two downtown crosswalks as part of the Royal Canadian Legion’s 100th anniversary. The design is expected to included red and white stripes a black silhouette of a soldier and the words “Lest We Forget.”

Tammy Francis, a volunteer member with Branch no. 2, said the approval means a lot to the local Legion because the artwork will be in public place where residents cannot easily miss it.

“I think it’s a big deal, actually,” Francis said. “It gets the community involved, knowing and asking the questions of what is a veteran, why should I be helping out the veterans? What did they do for me? Why are they special?”

Francis said those questions are part of the reason the Legion wanted a visible downtown tribute during the anniversary year.

“The point of the Legion is to get people involved and get people the knowledge to help out the veterans that served our country,” she said.

Francis said red, black and white were chosen because the colours help the design stand out. She said the black silhouette and lettering would have more impact than a design done only in white.

“If we did it all in just white, it would not have popped in the eye as much as if we were allowed to use the colors,” she said.

Rick Hodgson, president of the Prince Albert branch, said the 100th anniversary is a major year for Legions across Canada. Locally, Branch No. 2 plans to recognize the milestone during Canada Day activities and hold a celebration at the branch on July 17, the anniversary date.

Hodgson said Branch No. 2 has a long history in the city. He said the Prince Albert branch was originally Branch No. 1, but became Branch No. 2 after Regina took over the No. 1 designation.

While much has changed over the years, Hodgson said the main purpose of the Legion has not.

“The main idea has always been there to support the veterans, keep it going, keep our poppy campaigns going, and keep our building updated for people to come through and see what our legion is all about,” he said.

Hodgson said his own connection to the Legion comes through his father, who served in the Second World War. He said that family link helped draw him into supporting the branch and its work.

He said the Legion continues to help veterans through poppy campaign funds and through a service officer who can help direct people toward support, whether for living needs, mental health or other assistance.

For Hodgson, public tributes such as the crosswalk are another way to keep the Legion’s message in front of people, including younger residents.

“It’s an idea of keeping it going year round rather than just having a one day thing, and then it gets forgotten about,” he said.

Francis said she hopes people who see the crosswalk think about the freedoms they have and the veterans who fought for them.

“I just want them to think about the freedom that they have is due in whole to the veterans that fought for us,” she said.