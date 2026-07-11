Prince Albert Legion preparing to celebrate 100 years of the Royal Canadian Legion

The Prince Albert Legion Branch No. 2 will celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the Royal Canadian Legion with flag raisings and a barbecue on the actual date of the founding of the Legion, Friday, July 17.

Legion President Rick Hodgson said the Prince Albert Branch is looking forward to the celebration.

“We knew since last year that this year was the big 100th anniversary of the Legion. We have been busy with other things happening right now and we thought we would do it right on the date of the anniversary,” Hodgson said.

Act of Parliament officially incorporated the Royal Canadian Legion on July 17, 1926, and the Prince Albert Branch opened on October 19, 1926, at the original location on First Avenue West.

“A lot of other Legions, smaller ones, and that, they’ve done it to the best of their timing,” Hodgson explained. “Quite a few of them had (their celebration) already, but we’re going right on the date, July 17.”

Hodgson said they wanted to let everyone know about the history of the Legion too.

The Prince Albert event will include a Centenary Flag Raising Ceremony starting at 11:00 a.m. at Memorial Square in front of City Hall.

The ceremony will include the march-on of the colours, welcome greetings from our Emcee, Grant Ursaki, Hodgson, and dignitaries. The ceremony will include the lowering of the Legion flag and then raising the new 100th Anniversary flag. Everyone is welcome to attend, but bring your own chair.

Hodgson said they wanted an event that was fairly casual.

“We’ll just take our flag down put up the new one and have a little barbecue and have a 100th anniversary cake and tea and coffee,” Hodgson said.

The Legion has also been approved for crosswalk painting for the anniversary and recently completed a restoration project on the crest on the Legion Branch.

Following the ceremony at Memorial Square, the Legion will raise the new 100th Anniversary flag at the Legion Branch. There will also be a Free Barbecue for the public at the Legion in the parking lot starting at 12:00 p.m. All are welcome to come and enjoy a burger, hot dog, soda, or water, and a FREE piece of Anniversary Cake.

Hodgson said it was important to celebrate the Legion because it is also the second Legion Branch in Saskatchewan.

Hodgson explained that it is important to celebrate the Royal Canadian Legion because it is a part of everything.

“Every time you do something at the Legion, you’re doing it for the veterans and what they started,” he explained.

Hodgson is connected through his family history to veterans and that adds symbolism to the celebration.

“Through my dad was overseas in World War II, and then my mother, I have an uncle that didn’t come home from there. He’s buried over there, and that’s what it is important to our family,” Hodgson said.

The BBQ is free and doors will be open to the public as an open house to come and see what the Legion is all about.

“We just want everybody to get a chance to come out and see the flag and have a piece of cake and celebrate the Legion with us for our 100th anniversary,” Hodgson said.