Prince Albert lawyer formally appointed King’s Counsel

Prince Albert lawyer, Gordon Kirkby, K.C., senior partner at Kirkby Fourie Law was formally appointed King’s Counsel at a ceremony at Government House in Regina in April 2025.

This recognition was formally made to Kirkby by Her Honour, Bernadette McIntyre, Lieutenant Governor of Saskatchewan and Tim Mcleod, K.C., Minister of Justice and Attorney General for Saskatchewan. King’s Counsel recipients reflect the esteem in which they are held by their colleagues, the courts, legal profession, and their community.

Kirkby is a graduate of the University of Saskatchewan with a Bachelor of Science Advanced Degree with Great Distinction and a Bachelor of Laws. He was admitted to the Bar in 1985. He was elected as City Councillor for Prince Albert in 1985 and served as Mayor from 1988-1993. Gordon was elected MP for Prince Albert-Churchill River in 1993.

His career both in politics and law has focused on reconciliation between Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal communities. He is married to bestselling Hutterite author Mary-Ann Kirkby. Together they have one son, Levi.