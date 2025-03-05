Prince Albert Kinsmen happy to see continued support for TeleMiracle

Uko Akpanuko

Daily Herald



The Kinsmen Foundation concluded activities on its 49th edition of TeleMiracle on March 2 as it raised more than $5.7 million for this year’s charity funding activities.



This year’s contribution increased the total TeleMiracle has raised since 1977 to now more than $170 million. In Prince Albert, local Kinsmen Club members said they were thrilled to see the support.



“The people of Saskatchewan are different than other people around the country or around America. They know what the people need. There’s a need, and we just tend to get to do it and get going and give the money,” said Brad Amy, the past-president of the Prince Albert Kinsmen Club. “It comes from what my grandfather said: ‘We’ve just got to get to work and raise the money we’ve got to raise and get going.’”



There are Kinsmen and Kinette Clubs all across Saskatchewan that people can join and make their donations to every year.

Amy said the Kinsmen and Kinette Clubs in Prince Albert received strong local support, which allowed them to keep donating.

“I think that the total is right on par with what we thought it would be,” he said. “People know what this charity is and they know what TeleMiracle does, and I think people reach into their pockets every year and they come out and support it.



“I want to thank the people of Prince Albert for again being generous with their donations. We always ask for their money every year for the TeleMiracle every year and they keep supporting and supporting,” he added.



This year is the 49th edition of the TeleMiracle project.The proceeds go towards helping Saskatchewan residents improve their independence and quality of life through gifts of mobility and medical equipment or funding for medical travel that they otherwise could not afford.



“TeleMiracle remains rooted in Saskatchewan, and we can’t say thank you enough for the continued support of this province,” TeleMiracle 49 Chair Terri Troupe-Logue said in a press release. “TeleMiracle is a unique fundraiser that the whole province can take part in, in a meaningful and impactful way.”



Part of the many highlights of this year’s show was the 80 talented Saskatchewan performers who appeared throughout the telethon. Not only did these acts showcase the scope of talent from every corner of the province, but they also raised money for the foundation.



Nutrien, one of the major partners of the event, matched the funds raised with a $100,000 donation presented just before the end of the event.



“We are so fortunate to have such generous donors in this province;” Troupe-Logue stated. “Their support will allow the Kinsmen Foundation to provide Saskatchewan residents assistance when they need it most”



TeleMiracle 50 will take place on Feb. 28 and Mar. 1, 2026, in Saskatoon.

–with files from Jason Kerr/Daily Herald