Prince Albert hosts top Indigenous firefighters for regional competition

Uko Akpanuko

Daily Herald

The annual Saskatchewan First Nations Regional Firefighting Competition was held on Saturday in the parking lot of Carlton Comprehensive High School.



The annual event brings First Nations fire departments from across Saskatchewan to compete in a series of challenges that tests their firefighting skills and abilities



“It’s an opportunity to bring our firefighters from all over the province together, show off their skills and abilities by doing evolutions,” said Michelle Vandevord, Director of Saskatchewan First Nations Emergency Management. “It tests a little bit of their skills. It’s a little bit with the hoses, the nozzles, dexterity. They’re wearing their PPE, so their turnout gear.”

The first place winner from this year’s competition moves on to the First Nation National Competition that will be held in Calgary in October for the National Indigenous Fire Service Council Conference and Competition.



This year’s competition witnessed two new teams-Cumberland House and Little Red—coming in to make the competition tougher. Other teams that participated included Hall Lake and Fond du Lac, who sent two teams each, and Black Lake.



“It was real joy having some new teams come in this year who are doing exceptionally well,” Vandevord said. “We’re so happy to have some new teams.”



She also used the opportunity to thank the volunteers and all who supported the Competition in one way or the other.

She also thanked the Buckland Fire Department for doing the judging this year. Other organizations that supported the event included the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency, Sask First Nation Emergency Management, SAIT, Muskoday Volunteer Fire Department and Prince Albert Fire Department.



As much as the firefighters appreciated the competition, Vandevord said the camaraderie was almost as important.

“It’s a special time just to talk about our year,” she said. “That’s what today is really all about—everybody getting to know each other and the different fire departments from across Saskatchewan.”

–with files from Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald