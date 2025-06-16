Prince Albert hair salon opens second location in The Yard

The Yard has a new business after Acquiring Look Hair Design owners Victor Hernandez and his wife Krizia Senina-Hernandez opened a second location in the district on June 2.

Hernandez said the grand opening proudly marks a new chapter for the business. He said the salon’s continued growth is exciting.

“We just feel honoured and blessed to have a second location,” he said. “This business is not just a business. We want to be a conduit of blessing for not just us, but for our staff and for the community as well.”

The June 2 grand opening brought together clients, industry professionals, and community business leaders. Hernandez said it was great to have so much support.

“It feels very humbling and fulfilling,” he said. “(The) people who helped us to start this new location, we’re very thankful for them. We’re just thankful to God too because he gave us the wisdom to setup and do this, and the resources too.”

Hernandez said expanding to a second location in Prince Albert was the right step in moving forward, especially with the business growing.

“We needed more space to accommodate our clients and at the same time, we wanted to give employment opportunities,” he said.

Hernandez added that the decision and plan to have a second business location took them a couple of months. They began planning the move and designing the shop setup seven months ago.

They liked how The Yard was developing, and wanted to have a presence in the area.

“We are very optimistic when it comes to this location,” Hernandez said when asked about The Yard. “The City has a very good plan. We are part of the phase one, and then there are more building and infrastructures to come in The Yard, so we are very excited. We know this is going to be a very exciting addition to the community.

“This new location because it has more space, it’s going to accommodate more people especially people with mobility issues, and then at the same time be an opportunity for us to serve and donating to communities,” he added.

–with files from Jason Kerr/Daily Herald