Prince Albert Group Home Society claims Exhibition Parade Community Spirit Award

Last weekend The Prince Albert Exhibition announced the 2023 Community Spirit Award parade Winners.

First place and $1,000 went to the the Prince Albert Group Home Society and second place and $500 went to the Prince Albert Baptist Church. There was a tie between Hope’s Home and Tipi Fuel for third place and $250.

This year the PAEX took the prizes one step further by announcing honorable mentions and $100 going to last year’s winner the Northern Bears (Under 18 AAA Hockey Club) who tied Parkland Ambulance “pool Kids float”.

The parade had 59 registered entries.

“We Thank the participants and the public for their show of support and we look forward to the 2024 summer fair parade,” a release from the Exhibition said.