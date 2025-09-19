Prince Albert getting ready for Culture Days

Daily Herald Staff

The City of Prince Albert is getting ready for this year’s Culture Days plan to bring to fore more than thirty FREE events and opportunities to be offered during the three-week national celebration from Sept. 19 to October 12.

“Culture Days gives us the chance to be proud of who we are as a community and to celebrate that together,” Tia Holash, Arts and Culture Coordinator for the City said in a release.

Holash said Culture Days has become the largest cultural event in Canada, attracting an estimated 2 million annual attendees to thousands of free activities and performances hosted by artists, cultural organizations and municipalities in 355 communities across Canada.

“The Midtown Mural Celebration on Sept. 19 at 5:30 pm at Midtown Community Hall, hosted by Community Building Youth Futures Prince Albert and to learn more about the artists and organizers behind the new collaborative community mural.” said Holash.

Holash said Story Book Walk and Interactive Activities will be at the Gateway Mall from 12 pm to 3 pm on Sept. 20 bringing the family for interactive displays and educational activities.

“When people recognize their own stories, cultures, and creativity being valued and shared, it strengthens their sense of place and home here in Prince Albert.”Holash said.

Holash said there are many art programs at the Margo Fournier Arts Centre, including Youth Open Studio, Paint Your Own Mug, and Art at Little Red River Park.

“Mann Art Gallery Free Art Day and E.A. Rawlinson Centre for the Arts Theatre Tours & Smooth Jazz with Mike Langlois and Darcy Sander on Sept. 21 between 11:30 am and 2 pm with International Dance Party on Sept. 25 from 6—8 pm, hosted by the YWCA Wesley.” said Holash.

Holash concluded that Tapestrama Cultural Festival will also be held on September 27 and 28 from 11am to 7pm each day, hosted by the Prince Albert Multicultural Council at Carlton Comprehensive High School, showcasing the diversity, culture, and talent of our city and features some amazing food booths.

“There will also be free public transit for Culture Days on Friday, Sept. 26 and Saturday, Sept. 27.with free pre-registration required at www.citypa/register.