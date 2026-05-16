Prince Albert formally appoints new City Clerk

Savannah Price’s new role as Prince Albert City Clerk comes after 17 years of working behind the scenes at City Hall.

City council formally appointed Price during Monday’s regular meeting. Price had been serving as acting city clerk since December 2025, following the retirement of former city clerk Terri Mercier.

Price said she is excited to move forward in the role and continue supporting the work of council and administration.

“I’m looking forward to moving forward with some new ideas and helping to strengthen our governance practices, supporting council and administration, and just to help with fostering public trust through transparency and accountability,” Price said.

Price was born and raised in Prince Albert. She attended Princess Margaret Elementary School, St. John’s Community School and graduated from St. Mary High School.

She began working in the City Clerk’s Office 17 years ago after completing an Office Education certificate at Saskatchewan Polytechnic. She started in an entry-level clerk position and worked her way through several roles, including secretary, records coordinator, corporate legislative manager, acting city clerk and now city clerk.

Price also completed a local government administration course through the University of Regina before moving into senior legislative roles with the City.

For residents who do not closely follow municipal government, Price said the clerk’s office handles much of the work that keeps council meetings and city records running properly.

She said the role includes supporting council, making sure meetings follow legislation, bylaws and procedure, preparing and overseeing council agendas, minutes and official records, handling public notices, bylaws, policies, access to information and privacy processes, and helping the City remain compliant with provincial and municipal requirements.

Price said one of the biggest responsibilities is making sure records are accurate and properly kept. Minutes and bylaws are permanent records, she said, and some agreements can be permanent as well.

She said the clerk’s office also has to make sure items appearing on council agendas belong there and follow the proper procedure.

Price worked with Mercier for her full 17 years at City Hall. She said one of the biggest lessons she learned from Mercier was to listen carefully during council meetings and take the time needed to make sure procedure is followed properly.

“What I learned from Terri was just to take a moment and to truly listen to what’s being said in the chambers,” Price said.

She said Mercier also taught her not to be afraid to pause and check the bylaw before moving forward.

Price said the acting role came during a busy period for council, with major files involving budgets, downtown revitalization, shelters, transit and infrastructure. She said the experience taught her patience, along with the importance of clear reports, agendas, and communication.

That preparation is visible during council meetings, where Price is often called on to clarify procedure, motions and meeting rules while discussion is still moving. In an interview, she answered questions about records, public access, and council process with little hesitation, reflecting the quick recall the clerk’s role often requires.

When council meetings become long or complicated, Price said preparation helps.

“I’ve learned that there’s no sense in getting worked up over anything,” she said.

Price said she reviews agendas before meetings, thinks through possible procedural questions and keeps the procedure bylaw close in case council needs guidance.

Now that she has been formally appointed, Price said she hopes to continue modernizing office processes, including better ways to track agreements and bylaws. She said one item she hopes to bring forward this year is a new procedure bylaw.

Price said the clerk’s office also plays an important role for residents who want to connect with local government.

“We work behind the scenes, but we’re here as the individuals who can get your voice heard at council,” she said.

She said the office is meant to remain neutral between council and the public while helping residents understand how to submit letters, request presentations, or follow the process for appearing before council.

Looking back on the transition from Mercier’s leadership, Price said she is grateful for the years of guidance.

“Thank you for mentoring me, and everything that you have taught me in the years that I’ve worked with Terry, which has been the full 17 years,” she said.

arjun.pillai@paherald.sk.ca