Prince Albert Fire Department unveils state of the art Engine 13

The Prince Albert Fire Department rolled out its newest piece of life-saving equipment on Monday, officially welcoming Engine 13 to the city’s fleet. The custom-built fire truck replaces a 24-year-old engine that had reached the end of its operational life.

Mayor Bill Powalinski, members of city council, city staff, and the build team who oversaw the project joined firefighters at the Central Avenue fire hall for the ceremony. Media and members of the public gathered to watch the unveiling, which included speeches, a ceremonial key handover, and a first run for the new truck.

“This new engine is a significant investment in the safety of our community,” said Fire Chief Kris Olsen. “Having a custom-built unit like E14 allows us to meet the specific challenges we face in Prince Albert and ensures our firefighters have the tools they need to respond quickly and effectively.”

The $1.3 million truck, purchased through capital reserves, was built to meet the department’s operational needs and is equipped with advanced features, including a fully automated SAM pump control system. The touchscreen interface replaces traditional levers, improving accuracy, efficiency, and ease of use during emergencies. Engine 13 is also designed for northern conditions, with a fully closed cab to protect firefighters from extreme cold and forward-facing seating for better visibility and ergonomics.

It is one of only two fire engines of its kind in Saskatchewan, and both are owned by the Prince Albert Fire Department.

Mayor Powalinski hands over the key of the new Engine 13 to Fire Chief Kris Olsen

Mayor Powalinski praised the investment as “mission critical,” pointing to the need for up-to-date equipment as fires burn faster in modern buildings and new hazards like electric vehicle battery fires emerge. “You can’t rely on old equipment to meet today’s needs,” he said. “This shows residents that the council is behind safety, both for them and for the people who keep them safe.”

After the speeches, an announcement called for the mayor and members of council to “report to engine 13.” They boarded the truck for a ceremonial ride to City Hall and back, with sirens cutting through the midday air.

Engine 13 will serve as the department’s first arriving unit for most emergency calls and is expected to remain in front-line service for the next two decades before moving into reserve status.

“This is about making sure our crews have the best tools available,” Olsen said. “When they respond, they’re going out in the safest, most efficient vehicle we can give them, and that benefits everyone in Prince Albert.”