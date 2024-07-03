Prince Albert Farmers’ Market opens for first Wednesday of the Summer

Uko Akpanuko

Daily Herald

The Farmers Market is back again.

This is the season for Prince Albert’s farmers’ and small business owners to step out into the sun and showcase their wares and products. Products ranging from properly prepared meals with a nice home touch, to vegetables and other agricultural produce to clothing and related items were for sale on Wednesday on Central Avenue.

“It’s nice to see our customers come out, we’ve got music playing around and it’s good to get back on. It’s kind of telling us that summer is on. So there is a little bit of something for everyone,” said Shauna St. Anand one of the vendors at the Farmers Market.

The weather to start the summer has been poor.

“The couple of nice days are good, gardens are two weeks late, from the beginning of May the weather has been affecting gardens, just a little wet. A lot of vendors could not get their stuffs in as early as they would have wanted but market will run as usual on Wednesdays and Saturdays,” she added.

Cheryl Yungwirth displaying her wares at the Farmers’ Market. — Uko Akpanuko/Daily Herald

The buyers were not left out in the euphoria of having the farmers market back in town.

“I love the farmers’ market and I want it to continue. It reminds me of the old Prince Albert, the way it used to be, usually have really good stuff, the food is good, the artisans are excellent,” said Karen Nelson a resident who has been patronizing the farmers market for more than 40 years.

“We have to support our businesses here in Prince Albert, it’s just a shame that we don’t have more of them. It’s such a shame that some of them are struggling so badly to keep their doors open,” she added

The Farmers’ Market is back every Wednesdays on Central Avenue and Saturdays at the City Hall Parking Lot between 10a.m. and 2p.m.