Prince Albert family foundation gives boost to Hope’s Home

A Prince Albert family foundation has donated $500,000 to support inclusive care for children with complex medical needs.

On Friday, Sept. 20, the Cas and Marie Broda Family Foundation and Gord and Barb Broda Family donated $500,000 to Hope’s Home to fund two inclusive classrooms at the new Saskatoon Child Care Centre.

Submitted photo.

A design drawing of one of the new inclusive classrooms that will be built thanks to a contribution from the Cas and Marie Broda

Family Foundation and Gord and Barb Broda Family

”I will like to say thank you to the Broda Family for making inclusive child care a possibility in Saskatoon,” Hope’s Home Chief Operating Officer Lisa Wyatt said. “We are extremely grateful. Its absolutely wonderful because without the support of funders like the Broda Family, our expansion to Saskatoon won’t be possible.”

Each classroom will have areas for arts and crafts, storytime, nap areas and open play areas designed to improve a child’s developmental skills. The classrooms will also feature adaptive equipment and materials such as ceiling tracks, allowing children’s therapies to happen in the classroom through integrated activities and ensuring an inclusive environment.

“The Broda Family has always been supportive in Prince Albert and in Saskatoon,” Wyant said. “What we do aligns with the vision of the Broda Group and wanting to give back to the community. With their support we are able to open two preschool classrooms that will be inclusive and be able to support up to 40 children, so its a really big stepping stone for us to be able to finish up the facility in Saskatoon and really support more families in Saskatchewan.”

Wyatt added that Hope’s Home has planned on expanding in the Saskatoon area for quite some time.

The Broda Family issued a statement following the announcement saying Hope’s Home is exactly the kind of cause they want to support.

“The support of children and families, along with building better and stronger communities, has been a philanthropic initiative that we as the Broda Family have always been drawn to,” the statement reads. “Hopes Home is an innovative facility where children with complex medical needs and their families find child care, support, love and friendship: which is all built around the concept of community and inclusiveness. As a proud Saskatchewan based family, we are excited to support Hopes Home as they strive to make Saskatchewan the best place to raise a family. We encourage everyone to get involved as every dollar makes a difference.”

Hope’s Home founder and CEO Jacqueline Tisher welcomed the donation.

“We are profoundly grateful for the generosity of the Cas and Marie Broda Family Foundation and Gord and Barb Broda Family,” Tisher said in a press release. “Their remarkable gift of $500,000 will help provide life-changing support for kids with complex medical needs and their families. Saskatoon families will have an inclusive environment for all kids to participate fully in activities with their peers, ensuring they have every opportunity to play, communicate, and enjoy their childhood safely.”

Hope’s Home has programs where additional staff are hired so that all children get to be children and children go and play with their friends and experience everything that a child should.