Prince Albert Family Expo celebrates 10 years

Local families were at the Prince Albert Exhibition Centre on Saturday for the 10thth edition of the Prince Albert Annual Family Expo.

The event ran from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Organizing committee member James Ringham said they always strive to find new ways to help local families.

“Every year has been an outstanding success, so we always try to keep building on it,” Ringham said. “It’s really rewarding seeing all the families come out and continue to support and have fun, along with all of our vendors and organizations who have made today possible.”

Ringham said this year’s theme is Outdoors. They encouraged all their vendors to have an outdoor themed activity

The organizers had chosen the theme Outdoor before winter ended in anticipation that the snow would have melted before the date of the event.

Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald



Many of the local organizations had games to play at the 10th Annual Prince Albert Family Expo on Saturday at the Prince Albert Exhibition Centre.

“It is a fun oriented family event for everyone to just bring their kids out and have a great fun,” Ringham said.

Organization like the Catholic Family Services, first responders, Kids first, Family Futures attended the event.

“We try to get as many different organizations that are all geared towards helping the families in one regard or another,” James explained.

The turnout at the early morning was low but picked up later in the day as more families came in to have fun.

“This is a family oriented event that always offers different things that appeal to different people,” Ringham said. “Each year the theme changes so it’s never the same thing over and over again. We always have different attractions. We’ve got different vendors.”

This year saw new attractions like the petting zoo, drumming circle, firefighters, the conservation and many other educational set ups.

“We hope everyone have a great day and come out and hope today is a good way to pick up the summer.

–with files from Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald