Prince Albert Exhibition opens with colour, tight security, and carnival charm

The Prince Albert Exhibition officially kicked off Wednesday, following the high-energy return of Tuesday’s downtown parade. On opening day, the fairgrounds buzzed with families, teens, and longtime attendees enjoying one of the city’s most iconic summer traditions.

The grounds were alive with bright lights, loud games, and the scent of cotton candy in the air. But visitors encountered something new this year: heightened security. Metal detectors were in use at main entrances, and uniformed police officers were seen patrolling key points throughout the day. The added precautions reflect an effort by organizers to ensure a safe and welcoming environment.

Food was everywhere, from sizzling burgers and hot dogs to sweet and salty fair classics. Even inside the Exhibition Centre, where families gathered for face painting and live entertainment, food was sold. Magicians and jugglers wowed audiences with colourful performances and crowd interaction.

Julie Fisher sits at her mini high striker booth, surrounded by colourful inflatable prizes she gives away to every player.

One of the more popular booths on the midway was the mini high striker, where kids swung rubber mallets to win inflatable toys.

“I have winners everytime,” said Julie Fisher, a retired nurse from British Columbia who runs the game. “Every time a kid plays, they get to win. That’s what I love, making the kids smile.”

Fisher has been travelling the fair circuit for seven years. Her booth features bright prizes like Spider-Man bats, neon aliens, and foam swords.

“It’s between the aliens and the Spider-Man,” she said. “But the swords are very popular too.”

She belives her success comes from how she interacts with families.



“Parents like how I act with the kids,” she said. “I’ve had families come back to me year after year.”



Although opening day was relatively quiet, Fisher said she’s seen it before.



“It’s a relaxing day, but it will get busier, I know that.”

The exhibition continues through the week, with more rides, shows, competitions, and agricultural features to come. Whether it’s a thrilling ride down the giant slide, a hot dog in hand, or a child beaming with their prize, the Exhibition is off to a colourful and community-driven start.