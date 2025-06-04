Prince Albert Exhibition Centre serves as reception Hub for Wildfire evacuees

Arjun Pillai

Daily Herald

As wildfires continue to displace residents across northern Saskatchewan, Prince Albert has stepped up as a key reception point for evacuees seeking refuge and support.

The Prince Albert Exhibition Centre is currently being used by the Canadian Red Cross as a reception centre, where evacuees from Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation communities, including Pelican Narrows and Denare Beach, can register, access meals, and receive essential supplies. Overnight accommodations are being arranged in local hotels.

Mayor Bill Powalinsky confirmed the city’s role in supporting the Red Cross-led efforts in coordination with the Prince Albert Grand Council, Indigenous Services Canada, and the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency.

Red Cross support includes meals, registration, hygiene items, baby products, and more. According to city officials, 424 evacuees have registered in Prince Albert so far.

“Red Cross is the agency; with the Sask. Protective Services Organization, they trigger that for us,” said Powalinsky. “We’re in discussions on a daily basis to see what kind of other supports we might be able to provide.”

With more evacuees expected, the city is preparing for increased demand on resources.

Despite the challenges, Powalinsky praised Prince Albert residents and businesses for stepping up.

“We’ve had restaurants donating suppers and people donating clothes and supplies. That’s the Saskatchewan way. That’s the PA way.”

He also acknowledged the emotional toll on evacuees and the possibility of longer-term strain on local services.

“Sometimes families are separated. They don’t know what they’re going to return home to if there is a home to return to,” he said. “There could be a demand on our health and mental health services, and long-term, there’s going to be some economic impact.”

Powalinsky encouraged the public to continue showing support through trusted partners.

“It might be food, it might be clothing, it might be books,” he said. “Reach out to the Red Cross or the PA Grand Council and ask what’s needed.”

Prince Albert is also contributing firefighters to assist in the north.

“We are rotating firemen from our local fire department to help protect infrastructure,” he said. “They’re making sure whatever necessary infrastructure is kept as safe as possible.”

As Saskatchewan continued to face a demanding wildfire season, Prince Albert remains actively involved in providing relief, support, and stability for displaced communities.