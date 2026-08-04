Prince Albert Exhibition and Summer Fair ready for 143rd year

The Prince Albert Exhibition is ready to return for the 143rd edition of the Summer Fair from Aug. 5-9 at the Exhibition grounds.

Prince Albert Exhibition General Manager Debra Despins said they are excited for this year’s edition. Despins said that security and safety of people who attend the Fair will be of the highest priority.

“We are very confident with PA security services that are coming on site,” Despins said. “They did a great job last year. They’ve done great for us for the last five years.

“We’ll have the security services. We also have the city police and we will have Parkland Ambulance here, Marshall Services. We also offer a child find wristband. So when the kids are walking through the gate, we offer a little wristband that has a phone number to find the adult when a child gets lost, and of course, our First Aid, those types of things will all be centralized in our log house this year.”

Despins said this year’s fair will have a number of new and exciting features. She highlighted the tradition of the Beef Cattle Show which begins on Thursday, Aug. 6, which so far has 250 entries.

Another tradition is the Chuckwagon and Chariot Races with the Northern Professional Chuckwagon and Chariot Championship. The races are presented by the Eastern Professional Chariot and Chuckwagon Association. Races run from Aug, 5 to Aug. 9 with chariots at 2 p.m. and chuckwagons at 5 p.m.

“And right after the Chuck Wagon races every day from August 5 to the 9 we will have the Outlaw FMX Freestyle Motocross running for some awesome shows and activities that they do with their bike tricks and such,” Despins said.

She also highlighted the Talbot Acres Petting Zoo in the Archie Anderson building which runs each day.

“We’re excited to have a larger petting zoo with alpacas and Nigerian dwarf goats, miniature mules, miniature horses, sheep, you name it, there’ll be a whole plethora of animals for everyone to look at and enjoy,” she said.

They have also added the Take-A-Break Room in the West Room of the main building.

“It’s a complimentary break room for all,” Despins explained. “If you need to get out of the sun and come in for a little bit of air conditioning that’s happening every day as well from noon till 6 o’clock.”

The Summer Fair Trade Show has moved this year to inside the Dave Steuart Arena every day from noon until 8 p.m. Despins also highlighted the return of the West Coast Amusements Midway.

“The rides are going every day. We’ve got 35 spectacular rides for everyone to enjoy.”

The Main Hall entertainment will feature the Open Mic from 3 p.m. until 4 p.m.

“We decided we’re going to bring the open mic into the hall. We actually had it last year and we did it, of course, outside. We weren’t too sure, but we’ve got some very good response and people are loving that, so we’re quite looking forward to that,” Despins said.

Other performers at the Main Hall include Carmen Robertson and Dark Horse on Wednesday, the Qu’Appelle Valley Dancers and Kings and Renegades on Thursday, Rez Boyz on Friday and Saturday and the Prince Albert Country Music Association on Saturday. Because of the Music Bingo and kids play area in the Armoury the Trade Show has moved to the Steuart Arena.

“We are having a kids play area in the Armoury. It’s $5 to get in there and it’s really targeted for the 12 and under,” Despins explained. “There’ll be bouncy castles and all sorts of activities for the young ones and a place for their guardians to get out of the sun and just have a day full of fun. That five bucks lasts the whole day so they can come and go for the whole day and still partake in other activities around the grounds.”

There will be a free come & Go Pancake Breakfast to be held Tuesday Aug. 4 from 8:00 am – 11:00 p.m. in main hall. Sponsored by Northern Lights Casino and SIGA, with entertainment by Dean Bernier and Sylvia Schira.

For many people in Prince Albert, the Exhibition hasn’t truly started until after the annual parade. This year’s parade is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 4 and will take the traditional route through downtown.

“We’ve got a great lineup and we always really appreciate the Lions Club that step up to do that last minute organizing of getting everybody lined up,” Despins said. “We really appreciate the community spirit that they offer us on that day.”

Despins said that there will be roving entertainment on the grounds such as Dan the One Man Band.

“He hasn’t been around the grounds for I’m sure 15-20 years as well. We’re going to feature Smokey Bear here this year. I’m not sure if he’s ever come to the summer fair, so we’re pretty excited to see that that group as well as our regular characters. One Red Nose, 10 happy toes and Mr. Circus with the Bubble Barn is always a great feature for the young ones,” Despins said.

The Prince Albert Exhibition Summer Fair is from Aug. 5 until Aug. 9 at the Prince Albert Exhibition Grounds.

michael.oleksyn@paherald.sk.ca