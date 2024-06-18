Prince Albert Downtown Street Fair is biggest yet

The Prince Albert Downtown Street Fair took over Central Avenue on Saturday and organizers said it was their best yet.

The Prince Albert Downtown Business Improvement District (PADBID) has seen the event grow each year since it returned in 2022. PADBID co-executive director Rhonda Trusty was happy with the attendance.

“I was very pleased with the amount of people that turned out for our downtown street fair,” Trusty said. “I was very happy to see many families out and the children with all of the activities that we had them participating and just having a day of fun.”

According to Trusty, PADBID estimated more than 18,000 people were downtown for the Street Fair.

She said that the whole point of the Street Fair is to have a day of fun.

“Between the additions of the Gateway Mall train ride, the horse and wagon ride we brought in another balloon lady and we added more face painters. Then the additional Inflatables that we brought in were really big draws for the for the kids and for families,” she said.

This year included the Ren Faire Alley, Gateway Mall train and other new additions for families.

“I always try to provide seating for the parents and grandparents wherever there’s a Kid Zone, because once the kids start playing, they might be bouncing around for a period of time and it’s just an opportunity for the parents and grandparents to just fits and relax and enjoy the day,” Trusty said.

She added that the event could not be such a success without many people assisting the day.

“I’d really like to thank my sponsors because truly without the sponsors, this event would not be possible and I would love to thank Calvary United Church and the Optimist Club and Leanne Bear and Mike Zaperaniuk for all of their support during the day, and of course the Board of Directors,” she said.

Trusty added that it was great that the event continues to grow each year.

