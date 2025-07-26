Prince Albert Dirt Riders hit the track for Blair Morgan Invitational

The Prince Albert Dirt Riders will be ripping up the track on Saturday and Sunday when they host riders from across the province at the second annual Blair Morgan Invitational.

Prince Albert Dirt Riders club president Matthew Fowler said races from age four to over 60 will compete at their track on Muskoday First Nation.

The race is the culmination of years of hard work rebuilding the club.

“We started in the early 2000s and in 2011 our road into the track flooded and we lost the club from then until roughly 2017,” Fowler remembered. “Two years ago in 2023 it was our first race back. We did a local race, and last year that local race turned into … the Blair Morgan Invitational.”

Fowler said he expects a busy weekend of racing. Club members, volunteers, parents, and friends have come together to get the track ready.

“It’s a little bit stressful, but it’s worth it all in the end,” Fowler said.

“We’ve had people from Weyburn and from Alberta that have come to our previous races. This race is … part of what we started last year: the Northeast Triple Crown series. It’s a series that includes Nipawin, the Melfort Fair, and our race, which is the final one, so this is a very grassroots local event.”

The Dirt Riders lease their track from Muskoday First Nation. Fowler said he expects to have at least 120 entries for this race.

“It’s a big family outing,” he explained. “There are core families where there’s grandparents that have ridden and now there’s the grandkids who are riding. You get to come out and spend the whole weekend with your family, and friends. You can bring your camper camp at the track and it’s exciting when you’re doing it.”

Fowler said the club previously hosted races that were part of the Midwest Amateur Series in June. This race is open to anyone who meets the safety requirements. A few people are invited, Fowler said, which is why they call it an Invitational, but riders don’t need an invite to participate.

The Blair Morgan Invitational runs from July 26-27 at the Muskoday Motocross and Ride Park. Rider’s Meetings are scheduled for 8 a.m., with practice runs at 8:30 a.m. and Moto One scheduled for 9 a.m.

Classes include 50 cc, 65 cc, 85 cc, Ladies, Youth A, Youth B, A Class, B Class, C Class, D Class, Vet A, and Vet B.

Entry to the park is $10 at the gate. Visitors eight and under get in free.

Muskoday Motocross and Ride Park is a premier motocross park that is operated by PADR and located on Muskoday First Nation. The club is very grateful for the Band allowing the use of their land and asks visitors to keep that in mind when travelling to and from the track.

–with files from Jason Kerr/Daily Herald