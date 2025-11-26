Prince Albert council backs Indigenous-led northern corridor proposal

Prince Albert city council has endorsed an Indigenous-led northern corridor proposal after hearing a detailed presentation from Pisim Power during Monday’s meeting.

Pisim Power representatives Dan Ukrainetz, Vice President of Finance, and CEO Ken Thomas appeared as a delegation under agenda item 5.1 to outline the Canadian Northern Corridor project. Their request was first submitted to the City Clerk’s office in a formal letter dated October 31, 2025.

The company, based in Saskatoon and owned by First Nations partners, is developing a multi-corridor concept connecting British Columbia’s Pacific coast to the Port of Churchill on Hudson Bay. Ukrainetz told councilors the project is intended to be Indigenous-led and structured so that First Nations communities can hold equity positions in the infrastructure being built.

Ukrainetz said the corridor is being designed as a multi-modal system made up of rail, pipelines, green-energy infrastructure, transmission lines, and supporting manufacturing and processing facilities. He said the route would be developed in phases from west to east.

During the presentation, Ukrainetz also noted the discussions on corridor development are increasing across Western Canada as governments look for new trade pathways. He explained that Pisim Power’s proposed route would avoid the Far North due to terrain and habitat concerns and instead follow a mid-northern alignment across Saskatchewan, with Prince Albert positioned as a central hub. He said more than 100 First Nations communities lie within 25 kilometers of the proposed route.

Mayor Bill Powalinsky thanked the delegation and said the project aligns with the council’s efforts to position Prince Albert as a growing regional hub.

“We’ve been loudly declaring that we are now a hub city, and certainly one of the visions has been to look at developing that rail line,” he said. He told the council the city’s proximity to rail, water, and the former pulp mill site may create opportunities for future data-related development.

Coun. Blake Edwards praised the presentation and said council is committed to encouraging economic development across the region.

“We certainly are encouraging business growth into our community and area. It just benefits everybody,” he said. Edwards also asked where letters of support should be sent.

Ukrainetz replied that municipalities are being asked to send letters directly to Pisim Power.

“We’ve already received a letter of support from the Alberta government, and it’s exactly that. It’s to our company, just essentially saying we want this to be First Nations led, and we want to see it through this path,” he said.

Coun. Darren Solomon welcomed the proposal and asked about engagement with indigenous organizations along the route. Ukrainetz said the company has met with the Confederacy of Treaty 6 First Nations in Alberta and said there is strong interest in developing a coordinated approach.

After questions concluded, Deputy Mayor Daniel Brown called the vote. Council supported the request unanimously, approving a motion backing the Indigenous-led corridor concept and agreeing to provide a letter of support.