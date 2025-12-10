Prince Albert Concert Choir prepares for annual Christmas performance

The Prince Albert Concert Choir will present a Christmas Concert with the theme “Glow” on Dec. 14 at 4 p.m. at Calvary United Church.

The choir will offer both contemporary and classical style performances that will leave attendees asking for more.

“This year’s concert is a true Christmas concert,” choir director Perry Acorn said. “It’s a mix of favorite carols that everyone knows, a mix of carols that will be new and a mix of instrumental compositions.”

There will be local musicians that will also be playing in the concert, there will also be some string players that will be coming from Saskatoon, who play with the Saskatoon Symphony.

The audience will be treated to timeless classics, contemporary Christmas carols and some choir music from favorite composers like John Rader, Benjamin Britten, and contemporary artists like Amy Grant.

“We have put together a concert that will put everybody in the audience in the Christmas spirit,” Acorn said. “The concert is filled with music that everybody will like. There will be something there for everyone to appreciate. We just want this to be the most enjoyable Christmas concert that we can put on for our community.”

The accompanist for the evening will be Robert Casgrain while the doors will open by 3:30 p.m. Admission is by donation.