Prince Albert Concert Choir focuses on peace and harmony with upcoming winter performance

Emokhare Paul Anthony

Daily Herald

The Prince Albert Concert Choir plans to bring a message of peace and harmony when they gather at Calvary United Church for their Winter Concert on Friday.

Singer and concert choir executive committee president O’Leary said “Voices for Peace” will feature a variety of pieces, ranging from the joyful Ojibway calling song “Ambe” to French and Latin songs.

“The overall theme of our concert is peace, so all of our songs have something to do with peace or harmony or togetherness,” O’Leary said.

“The mood is (one of) anticipation,” she added. “(We’re) not necessarily nervous because we’ve been rehearsing since September. We’re not nervous, we’re just excited.”

O’Leary said the choir will perform Latin works such as “The Armed Man: Mass for Peace” through to the renowned French Cantique de Jean Racine, and the contemplative Dirat-On and continuing with hopeful and celebratory Gospel pieces “The Storm is Passing Over” and “The Freedom Trilogy.” The event will also feature guest musicians from Saskatoon and Prince Albert.

“Normally, we do a Christmas concert in December, but this year we decided to do something a little Christmas adjacent with the theme of Peace and Harmony,” O’Leary explained. “We’re not doing any traditional Christmas music, but our theme is peace and harmony, which is adjacent to Christmas.”

The Prince Albert Concert Choir is directed by Perry Acorn. He said they wanted songs that emphasize peace, especially in light of current events.

“In light of the fact that war rages in Ukraine and between Israel and Hamas, let alone the other global conflicts that we are aware of, but don’t even think of or talk about anymore, I started to think this might be a better time than any to put some of this text out there with this beautiful music to maybe give us a different type of hope and peace that we usually think of at Christmas time this time of year,” Acorn explained.

“Voices for Peace” is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 29, starting at 7 p.m.

Admission is by donation. O’Leary said the funds go towards helping pay the choir’s expenses, such purchasing new music or new folders.

–with files from Jason Kerr/Daily Herald