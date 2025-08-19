Prince Albert comes out to support Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital on Miracle Treat Day

Daily Herald Staff

For the 23rd year, Dairy Queen restaurants across Saskatchewan were a hub of activity on Thursday for the annual Miracle Treat Day.

Last year, Saskatchewan restaurants raised $249,000 for the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital. Those helps helped more than 83,000 children and mothers-to-be who visited the hospital from 575 communities across the province.

Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital community engagement manager Jada Kook said the generous donations have been vital for the hospital.

“When you treat your employees, your family, and yourself to a Blizzard Treat at Dairy Queen on Miracle Treat Day, your support helps children and families stay in our province to receive the critical care they require,” Kook said in a press release.

Prince Albert’s only Dairy Queen restaurant was among those who participated in Miracle Treat Day on Thursday. Local Dairy Queen owner Aman Singh said they are always happy help out.

“This is nothing for the business. It’s all for the community,” Singh said. “It’s all for our future generations’ benefit.”

Final fundraising totals were not available by press time for the Prince Albert DQ. Regardless of the total, Singh said he was grateful to see so many community members support the cause.



“All the businesses and all the community works together for the success of this day,” he said.

“It’s a cause that we all have to be participating in,” he added. “We are doing something for the community.”

Net proceeds from Blizzards purchased in Prince Albert on Miracle Treat Day go towards the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital Foundation.

Those contributions help pay for “life-saving equipment, innovative research, and vital programming”.