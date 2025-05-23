Prince Albert Children’s Choir presents spring concert

Uko Akpanuko

Daily Herald

The Prince Albert Children’s Choir are set to treat guests to a night of song on Wednesday, May 28 at St Mark’s Church.



“We are really excited, I have seen such amazing growth in the kids this year and they’re singing really well,” Prince Albert Children’s Choir artistic director Megan Mewis said. “It’s a really aesthetically nice thing to listen to. I’m excited for it. I’m more excited this year than other years because of how well prepared they are.”



This year’s concert will be unique because it has no theme. However, Mewis said she’s tried to pick music written by Canadian composers.

“There are some very Canadian pieces,” she said. “There’s some musical theatre pieces. Mostly I try to pick music that the audience will find aesthetically pleasing and that will speak to the child in them but also introduce them to something new.”

Wednesday’s concert will include performances from the preparatory choir, made up of singers ages six to 10, as well as the older choir which features students who are up to 20 years old. The two groups will also combine for one performance.

Mewis said it’s been great to work with both groups.



“They are enthusiastic and they love to sing,” Mewis said. “Our whole motto is ‘the whole thing is for all kids who love to sing’ and they really show that. They come ready to sing. I get to watch them grow.

“The older kids have been so coachable, so eager to respond to the technique—whatever technique is needed for each song—and I’ve seen tremendous growth in all of them throughout the year.”





Mewis said a few singers will perform solos during the concert, but she noted every one of them was capable of singing their own solo.

“They’re all such strong singers, and so it’s such a joy for me to work with (them),” she said. “They’re happy to do it and they’re happy to grow, and they just keep growing.



“It will really be an enjoyable happy evening,” she added. “Any time we can come together to hear music and to share in it together, especially children doing it in this environment that’s a little bit stressful and crazy on the outside world, it’s a great way to just escape and indulge yourself in the beauty of music.”





Alex Rensberry will be among the students performing at Wednesday’s show. Rensberry said it’s going to be a bittersweet concert.

“I am extremely excited and also a bit sad because it’s my last concert with the choir and I don’t think I’m ready for it to end.”

Rensberry has been performing with the choir for the past 13 years. He’s enjoyed the experience so much he’s decided to join a choir when he moves to Ontario this fall for university.

“It’s just always been a part of me since I started so young,” he said. “It was just always part of my routine. Every Wednesday I’d come here. I loved singing, and this is how I started getting into singing.”

The Prince Albert Children’s Choir concert starts St Mark’s Church on May 28 at 7 p.m. Admission is by cash donation only.

–with files from Jason Kerr/Daily Herald