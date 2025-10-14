Prince Albert celebrates opening of new affordable housing development

Guests, dignitaries, and municipal officials were on hand to open Prince Albert’s newest sustainable housing development on Friday.

The new five-plex located in the West Flat is designed for young families and seniors.

“I am so impressed with the collective effort of everybody who’s contributed to this project,” Prince Albert Mayor Bill Powalinsky said. “It is a step forward in meeting the demand, particularly in a very important area … so I am very enthusiastic and I am hoping that the provincial and federal government can continue to support organizations like the housing authorities in pushing forward to meet that need.”

Multiple organizations contributed to the project, including the Prince Albert Community Housing Society Inc. (PACHSI). Housing coordinator Leisa Warner said they were proud to be able to support young families with this new development.



“I think this is a magnificent step for not only Prince Albert, but for our organization,” she said. “Hopefully other organizations that see this can step up as well.”

While multiple families will benefit from the new housing units, Warner said they still need many more to alleviate the City’s housing crisis.

She said they get anywhere from 30 to 40 applications a month for housing. Of those 30 to 40, Warner said they can process maybe 20, and they are always working off a waiting list when new units become available.”

While the project is a major step forward, Warner said she expects demand for housing to remain high going forward.

“I expect the demand to probably get greater if we’re not addressing the homelessness,” she said. “I can see it (the demand) getting greater.”

Terry Jenson, the Minister Responsible for the Saskatchewan Housing Corporation, was also on hand for the opening. Jenson said the government new there was a need for affordable housing projects like this one.

“”These developments represent another important step of expanding access to safe and affordable housing in Prince Albert,” Jenson said. “These projects support individuals who are rebuilding their lives, recognizing the critical role that housing plays in creating security and opportunity. Thanks to this important work, thirteen families will have the stability that a home provides. “

The new development was one of two opened in Prince Albert on Friday. The other is a newly constructed building for those affected by interpersonal violence.

–with files from Jason Kerr/Daily Herald