Prince Albert Catholics ready to welcome new bishop

The Prince Albert Catholic School Division is pleased after the recent announcement of a new Bishop-elect for the diocese of Prince Albert.

On May 28, 2026, at 12:00 noon Rome time, His Holiness Pope Leo XIV appointed the Rev. Father Kenneth Thorson, O.M.I. as the new Bishop of the Diocese of Prince Albert.

The division will also be part of the celebration of his ordination in August. Thorson will be installed on Aug. 22 at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Cathedral.

“We’re pretty excited about having him join our diocese to support and shepherd our diocese,” director of education Lorel Trumier said.

Thorson was born on 19 September 1966 in Saskatoon. In 1979, the family relocated to Nipawin, Saskatchewan, where his parents remained for 39 years.

His time in Nipawin left him with many ties to the Diocese, including a year of seminary formation for the PA Diocese before discerning a vocation with the Oblates.

Thorson entered the Congregation of Missionary Oblates of Mary Immaculate (OMI) in 1992, and was ordained a priest on May 21 1999. He has held the following offices: parish vicar and parish priest of Saint Patrick in Saskatoon (1999-2003), member of the community of the Oblates in Birmingham, England (2003-2008), formator of Missionary Oblates and vocational director in Ottawa (2008-2013), provincial vicar (2013-2018) and provincial Superior (2019-2025) of the Canadian O.M.I. Province of Lacombe.

Trumier said that the division is happy to see a replacement named for former Bishop Stephen Hero.

“We’re very happy with the announcement and we certainly thank Monsignor Maurice (Fiolleau) for being the diocese administrator,” Trumier said. “He’s done an outstanding job supporting us in the absence of a bishop while we were waiting for the naming of the new bishop. I think that that is warranting some thank you too.”