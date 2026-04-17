Prince Albert building toward a more accessible future for residents with vision loss

For Patrick Fairbairn, improving accessibility in Prince Albert begins with something powerful but often overlooked: helping people feel less alone and more hopeful about what is possible.

Fairbairn recently came to the Daily Herald to raise awareness about a local ‘Blind and Visually Impaired’ support group (BVI) that meets monthly in the city. He said the group was created so people living with vision loss can connect, share experiences, and learn about resources that can help them continue moving through daily life with greater confidence.

Fairbairn said the group works closely with the Canadian National Institute for the Blind (CNIB), which has attended some meetings and shared information on resources, though the local support group operates independently.

“We’re trying to get the word out to other people that have the same type of problems,” Fairbairn said. “It’s free. There’s no charge, no expense.”

The group meets once a month and, beyond sharing information, offers something just as important: a chance for people facing similar challenges to support one another.

Fairbairn, who lives with optic nerve atrophy, said accessibility is not only about major long-term investments or future technology. Sometimes, he said, the biggest improvements come from practical steps that make everyday life safer and easier, whether that means getting to a bus stop in winter, crossing the street more confidently, or simply knowing when a bus is nearing the right stop.

“A lot of low vision people and blind people have trouble getting to the bus stop in the wintertime because of all the snow piled up around the transit station,” he said.

At the same time, Fairbairn sees reasons for optimism. He pointed to growing conversations in the city about accessibility, better communication with city staff, and improvements already made to transit.

Prince Albert officials say that work is continuing.

Anna Dinsdale, the city’s Community Safety and Well-Being (CSWB) manager, said the city has approved an Accessibility Plan for 2026 to 2030, which includes an accessibility advisory table and reviews across several areas of city operations. A review of the transit system through an accessibility lens is planned for 2026, and the city is also working toward acquiring new buses expected to arrive in early 2027.

“We’ve approved our Accessibility Plan, which is from 2026 to 2030,” Dinsdale said. “That includes establishing a community feedback table or advisory table.”

She said the city has already reviewed public-facing buildings and developed recommendations for improvements. Transit buses have also been equipped with onboard audio announcements to let riders know upcoming stops, a change that can make a meaningful difference for people with low vision or blindness.

Charlene Tebutt, the city’s community mobility coordinator, said that improvement came directly from listening to people in the community.

“That was one of those opportunities to really follow up on the engagement and feedback from the community with their own experiences,” Tebbutt said.

She said every bus now announces the stop as it approaches and then identifies the next one, helping riders better understand where they are on the route. City officials have also joined the Canadian National Institute for the Blind (CNIB) and members of the blind and low-vision community to better understand where barriers exist and what changes could help.

That kind of direct engagement matters. Fairbairn said because it shows that concerns are being heard and that progress can happen one step at a time.

Winter remains one of the biggest accessibility challenges in Prince Albert, especially around bus stops, shelters, and sidewalks. Dinsdale said the city has a contractor responsible for clearing bus stops, bus shelters, and benches, though this past winter’s heavy snowfall made conditions especially difficult. Snowbanks left by plows can also create barriers, something she said will be considered in future transit and accessibility reviews.

Still, both city officials stressed that building a more accessible community is something residents can help with too.

Dinsdale said one of the simplest and most helpful things people can do is clear the sidewalks beside their homes or properties, making it easier for neighbours to move safely through the city.

“It is something very small and simple that community members can do that really does have an impact on their neighbours and their other community members,” she said.

Tebbutt added that greater awareness from drivers can also make a difference, especially when pedestrians with white canes are waiting to cross.

“They might be waiting at a crosswalk, but they’re not sure when the vehicles are stopping,” she said. “Watching for pedestrians, making sure you’re stopping for them, and giving them enough time to get across the street as well.”

A broader path for future accessibility planning may already exist. In September 2025, council approved a memorandum of understanding with the University of Saskatchewan designed to help the city tap into research and expertise on local issues.

For Fairbairn, that is the message at the heart of the story. Accessibility is not only about barriers. It is also about possibility, community, and making sure people with vision loss know they still belong fully in public life.

“I’d like to see people just in general be more aware of what low vision and totally blind people have to go through,” he said.

The city’s next accessibility advisory meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, at 5:30 p.m. at the Bernice Sayese Centre, and officials say it is open to the public.

Fairbairn said the next meeting of the Blind and Visually Impaired Support Group is set for April 22 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Calvary United Church, with the clearer name aimed at helping more people recognize the group and its purpose.

For residents living with vision loss and for those hoping to make the city better, that meeting is one more sign that Prince Albert’s path forward can be shaped by listening, awareness, and steady improvement.