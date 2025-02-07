Prince Albert-born doctor receives King Charles III Coronation Medal for work in healthcare

A former Prince Albert resident was recognized for her role in advocating for women’s health and championing healthcare access during a special ceremony in Ottawa on Feb. 3.

Dr. Unjali Malhotra was born and raised in Prince Albert, but now works in West Kelowna, B.C. On Monday, she was in Ottawa to receive the King Charles III Coronation Medal for her “lifelong dedication to advancing access to equitable, and innovative healthcare solutions across the nation.”

The award is given to individuals who have made significant contributions across Canada.

“It is humbling to receive such an award,” Malhotra said in a press release. “It’s truly an honour and a time to reflect upon decades of effort—not just by me, but also by many people who have lifted me up, supported me, and supported the work.”

Malhotra was recognized for her work in a number of areas, including contributions to community advocacy in Prince Albert. She co-led the creation of the Malhotra NICU of the North, ensuring northern families would have access to neonatal care closer to home.

She has also worked to help reduce cervical cancer rates among First Nations populations, leading the development of culturally safe consent tools designed to prevent “coerced sterilization in clinical settings.”

Malhotra has testified to the Canadian Senate about her work on consent processes. Her work has also informed provincial guidelines and regulations to protect patient autonomy.

In education, Malhotra co-founded women’s health residency programs for rural and remote providers at the University of Manitoba and University of British Columbia., which helped enhance training for physicians serving outside of urban centres.

She previously worked as Medical Director at Options for Sexual Health where she oversaw 60 clinics and the launch of several programs and campaigns, such as “Heart Your Parts” which promoted body positivity and health awareness.

“Dr. Malhotra’s impact extends globally as an invited speaker at international congresses and a contributor to national and international health guidelines,” reads the press release. “Her work emphasizes sustainability, access, and culturally informed care, cementing her legacy as a transformative figure in Canadian healthcare.”