Prince Albert bishop appointed new Archbishop of Edmonton

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Prince Albert will see a change in leadership after Pope Leo XIV appointed Bishop Stephen Hero as the eighth Archbishop of Edmonton on Friday.

Hero has served as Bishop of Prince Albert since March 25, 2021.

“I am very humbled and grateful for the trust placed in me to take up this new mission in the Church and to serve in a community that is close to my heart,” Hero wrote in a letter to the Edmonton Archdiocese.

Hero was born in Quebec, but was raised in Edmonton from the age of 10. He was ordained a priest for the Archdiocese of Edmonton in 2000.

In a statement, Hero said he was excited about the new opportunity, but sad to leave Prince Albert.

“You welcomed me with such kindness when I was ordained your Bishop on June 11, 2021, and it has been a privilege to come to know the different communities, parishes, and peoples who inhabit this land we share by Treaty,” the statement reads.

“I have learned so much from you all. There is a river that flows from Edmonton to Prince Albert that will always be a sign to me of the connection between us and the same grace of God that gives us life.”

Hero will be formally installed on Jan. 23 at St. Joseph’s Basilica in Edmonton. Until then, he will serve as administrator of the Diocese of Prince Albert.

“We at the Roman Catholic Diocese of Prince Albert have been blessed to have had Bishop Stephen Hero shepherd us as Bishop,” Diocese of Prince Albert chancellor Father Michael Fahlman said in a statement. “His prayerful and gentle leadership showed his true pastoral heart. We are saddened by the loss of our beloved Bishop, but we know his gifts and talents will shine in his new role as Archbishop of Edmonton.

“The faithful of the Archdiocese of Edmonton are truly blessed to have a man of his caliber as their new archbishop.”

Shortly after Hero officially takes on his new role, the chancellor will consult with a group of priests for a new diocesan administrator, who will serve as caretaker until the Pope appoints a new Roman Catholic Bishop in Prince Albert.

Fahlman said they aren’t sure when a new bishop will arrive.

“That’s out of our hands, but we’re praying it won’t be long before we have a new bishop-elect appointed,” Fahlman said. “Wait times can very.”

–with files from Jason Kerr/Daily Herald