Prince Albert Astros ready to hit the diamond annual Grand Slam tournament

Dave Leaderhouse

Special to the Herald

Finally!

With the way Mother Nature acted in the Prince Albert area the last few weeks softball players and fans were wondering if they were ever going to get their day in the sun. Well, that time has arrived and the next two weekends will see the diamonds at Max Power Ball Park in Prime Ministers’ Park bustling with activity.

The boys will take control of the facility first as the annual Grand Slam tournament will be held this weekend with 17 teams in three divisions playing a series of games to get rid of winter rust and prepare for upcoming provincial tournaments later this summer.

“There is no league play, just a bunch of weekend tournaments so this is to give the players some competition and try and keep boy’s ball alive in the province,” says U17 Astros coach Neil Finch.

“The fans will see a mixture of ball,” added Finch. “It’s the opening tournament so some players will be getting rid of rust while others will be ready to display their talents.”

Registration numbers have steadily declined over the years, but the sport still provides plenty of action and entertainment for the fans and players alike. An encouraging sign is that the youngest group competing at the Grand Slam event – U13 – has the largest participation numbers this weekend.

Eight teams will be grouped into two pools of four with teams playing each of the other squads from the opposite pool for a total of four games each. There are no playoffs following the round-robin as the tournament is set up largely to provide an opportunity for the players to get in some game action.

The U15 division has four teams with each team playing the other once for a total of three games apiece while the U17 division has five clubs entered and again it is single round-robin format with no playoffs to follow.

An Astros team will represent Prince Albert in each division with U13 games being spread over both Saturday and Sunday while the U15 schedule will all take place on Sunday and the U17 matches are scheduled for all day Saturday.

Action begins at about 8:30 a.m. each day with all four diamonds – Kinsmen, Optimist, Rotary and Shaye – being used at various times to get all the games in.

Once the Grand Slam is in the books the girls will take over the diamonds next weekend when the sixth annual Shaye Amundson Memorial Tournament is staged with more than 30 teams expected to be competing in four age divisions – U11, U13, U15 and U17.

This tournament has grown to be one of the more popular female softball events in the province and the Prince Albert Minor Softball Association, which oversees all the softball action in the city, utilizes this tournament to raise funds for scholarship opportunities in honor of Shaye Amundson, a local player who tragically lost her life in a traffic accident a decade ago.

The weather is expected to be brilliant for the foreseeable future so fans are urged to head to the diamonds to support the players. You won’t be disappointed.