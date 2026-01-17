Prince Albert Arts Hall of Fame puts out call for nominations

Daily Herald

The Prince Albert Arts Board has announced that it is now accepting nominations for the 11th Annual Arts Hall of Fame Inductions.

The nominations will close by Mar. 31. The 2026 Nominations are grouped into eight major categories: the Performing arts, the Visual arts, the Media arts, Literature, Creative arts, Builder, Volunteer and Events.

“We want the Prince Albert community to nominate anyone that they feel has made a difference and had a big impact on the arts field especially,” Arts Board Chair Adreanna Gareau said. “We have a few different categories which include the performing arts, visual arts , and builders. It covers a wide range of areas. You don’t have to be an artist to be nominated. You can just be someone who supports the arts, an arts teacher of the arts or an arts organization.”

The Performing Arts category includes Dance, Theatre, Music, Musical Theatre while the visual Arts, including Painting, Sculpting, Photography, Glassblowing, Pottery, and Architecture

The media arts category include Film & Television (e.g. short film, documentary, feature film, sitcom, other) and the New Media category include animation, interactive art)

The Literature category includes Novel, Poetry, Short Stories while the Creative Arts category includes Culinary Arts, Fibre Arts, Cosmetology

The Builder category includes impacting arts community through volunteerism efforts, sponsorship support or philanthropic contribution.

There are also Volunteer and the Event groups.

Gateau said the Hall of Fame fills an important niche in Prince Albert’s arts community.

“Everybody feels good when they are shown some love and they are recognised for their contribution to their field,” she said. “In this time that everything feels so negative and heavy, we have to find the beauty and the positives and art is beauty.”

The induction committee is looking for nominees who share their work with people in the community, have a long arts career in the community, contribute something impactful and are respected in their arts field.

“The nomination process is very easy and we are willing to help as much as we can,” Gareau said. “It’s a way of showing respect for people that you care about.”

Prince Albert has many talented artists and contributors to the arts worthy of nomination. Past inductees include Bernice Sayese, The Broadway North Theatre Company, Diane and Roger Mann, Malcolm Jenkins, Lynda Monahan, the Cotton Pickers, Sheryl Kimbley, Barveenok Ukrainian Dance Group, Prince Albert Concert Band.

Gareau encouraged the members of the community to nominate people they feel has impacted in the society.