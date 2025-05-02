Prince Albert Arts Board announces 2025 Hall of Fame class

Emokhare Paul Anthony

Daily Herald

Two visual artists, and three well-known musicians will be inducted into the Prince Albert Arts Hall of Fame in September.

The Prince Albert Arts Board has announced the list of 2025 on Thursday. On it are Cheryl Ring, Christina Thoen, Dennis Adams, and husband-wife duo Mike and Karen Langlois.

Arts board chair Adrianna Gareau said they are thrilled to have such a high-quality class.

“What stood out to us is just the longevity of each of their careers in our community and the impact that they’ve had as artists in their own right but also from an education perspective,” Gareau said. “They’ve shared their art and passed on their art to younger generations and adults as well. It’s just the quality of practicing art, but also giving back and inspiring other people.”

Gareau said selecting this year’s class was difficult because they had so many nominees to choose from. However, she added that it was a problem they were happy to have.

“We’ve noticed over the last few years that there’s been an increase each year, year-over-year, of nominations, which we just think is so excellent,” she said. “We wish we could recognize everybody every year, but some people get selected and then some have to get shortlisted for the next year. It was difficult, because everybody that was nominated was deserving. It’s so hard to choose, but we narrowed it down.”

Adams is a lifelong musician whose contributions to the Prince Albert music scene span over five decades. Adams plays bass, guitar, and steel guitar, and sings, but his biggest contributions have come in leadership roles, helping produce numerous Prince Albert Winter Festival shows such as the Country North Show and Classic Country Show. He also created and produced The Rock Show Experience.

Adams also operates a Music Live Here program where he collects and repairs damaged instruments and donates them to children to offset the financial barriers of learning and instrument.

Ring is a visual artist who operates out of HeartSpace Studio in Prince Albert. Her recent art project “Heart Spirits” has received international recognition. It aims to shift the viewer’s mindset by influencing emotions through the making of 1,200 clay hearts which represent a real and physical reminder of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

Thoen has been painting and selling her artwork for more than 30 years. She is best known in Prince Albert for her instruction at Christina’s Art and Soul Studio. Thoen teacher more than 200 art students per year in Saskatchewan. Her list of artistic awards includes winning both first and second place for People’s Choice Awards at the Kyla Art Show.

The Langlois have excelled in both the music and teaching spaces. Mike has a classical music background and has been musical director for 11 Broadway North Theatre Company shows. He performs in a number of genres including jazz, classical, and classic rock.

Karen is a former vocal coordinator and piano scholarship coordinator with the Prince Albert Kiwanis Music Festival. She currently maintains a private voice, piano, theory, and history studio of more than 50 students, several of whom have gone on to excel with the Royal Conservatory of Music. She also teachers at the Broadway North Theatre Company’s musical theatre program, and has directed a number of Broadway North Theatre Company productions.



Together, the Langlois operating a large teaching studio where more than 100 students learn on a weekly basis.

Christina shows she incredible with her work, teaching over the years. Cheryl ring has what is called the pop-up heart initiative, Dennis has been so involved with the music season here in Prince Albert and also got such a beautiful Community Spirits.

The Prince Albert Arts Hall of Fame Induction Gala will take place on Friday, Sept. 26. Tickets will be available on the EARC website and at the EARC box office in June.

–with files from Jason Kerr/Daily Herald