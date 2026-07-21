Prince Albert accessibility fair brings feedback meeting into the community

Prince Albert residents will have a chance to learn about local accessibility programs, connect with community organizations and share their experiences with the city during a Community Accessibility Fair on July 28.

The free event will be held at the Jump Start Playground next to the Alfred Jenkins Field House and will combine the city’s third Public Accessibility Feedback Group meeting with an inclusive playground program, community information booths and a barbecue.

The event builds on the City’s Accessibility Plan for 2026-2030, approved by City Council last year, and follows two public accessibility feedback meetings held earlier this year.

Charlene Tebbutt, the city’s community mobility coordinator, said the event is part of the city’s ongoing effort to hear directly from residents with disabilities and better understand the barriers they face.

“The city has been working with members of the public and organizations to get feedback and better understand the needs of people in our community, so that we can work toward improving accessibility at city facilities and city programs, and right across the city or the community,” Tebbutt said.

The inclusive playground program will run from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Children with disabilities will be able to use the playground’s accessible features with support from a playground leader, although a parent or guardian must remain with them.

The Public Accessibility Feedback Group meeting will begin near the playground at 9:30 a.m., weather permitting. Residents will be invited to discuss barriers, identify possible improvements and provide feedback on the city’s accessibility work.

Tebbutt said the outdoor format was partly shaped by comments heard during earlier meetings, where participants expressed interest in different meeting times and more ways for members of the public to take part.

“We thought, it’s summertime. It’s kind of nice to have it outside,” she said. “Maybe we could involve some families and members of the public.”

She said tying the meeting to a larger community event could also help the city reach residents who may not normally attend a formal public meeting.

The accessibility fair and barbecue will begin at 11 a.m. Organizations and community groups that support residents with disabilities will provide information on programs, services and activities available in Prince Albert.

The Canadian National Institute for the Blind is expected to attend with its Mobile Technology Hub, which introduces people to accessible devices and technology for those who are blind or have low vision.

The local Blind and Low Vision Peer Support Group is also expected to participate. City transit and other municipal programs will have information available, while the West Flat Community Group will help operate the barbecue.

Tebbutt said the city continues to hear concerns about sidewalks, curb access, winter ice and snow, transportation and the accessibility of municipal information.

She said accessibility can involve mobility or vision, but it can also include whether residents can understand and use documents and information provided by the city.

“Accessibility can encompass so many different things,” she said.

That could include digital accessibility, such as whether residents can use online city services or need help adjusting when services move away from paper-based systems.

The city’s recent move toward electronic utility billing, including a $2 charge for mailed paper bills introduced June 1, has raised questions about how residents who are uncomfortable with online services can adapt. While utility billing is not listed as a specific topic for the July meeting, residents could raise digital access or education needs as part of the broader discussion.

The city has already made some changes following feedback from residents, including adding audio announcements to transit buses so passengers can hear upcoming stops.

Tebbutt said public engagement will continue to guide the city’s Accessibility Plan for 2026 to 2030 and help identify gaps in city facilities, services and policies.

The July meeting will also include an update on work completed since the previous session. The city is planning to continue holding feedback meetings on a quarterly basis, with another meeting expected in the fall.

The fair and barbecue will run until approximately 1:30 p.m. at 2787 10th Avenue West. Tables and chairs will be available, and visitors may also bring their own lawn chairs.

The event is free and open to the public.

arjun.pillai@paherald.sk.ca