Prince Albert 15U Royals aiming high at provincials

Jason Kerr

Daily Herald

The Prince Albert 15U Royals are looking for the perfect end to what has so far been a perfect season.

The Royals finished at the top of the SPBLAA 15U standings with a 20-0 record, seven games ahead of the second place Western Dust Devils. With the regular season behind them, the Royals head into the 15U Tier 1 AA Provincial Baseball Championships in Prince Albert on a mission.

“The way the last two years have gone, our goal is to win a provincial championship,” Royals coach Nathan Noble said. “We were in the final last year and fell short, and then the year before as a 13U team we won provincials, went to Westerns, and won Westerns.

“A lot of the same kids returning, so our expectation is definitely to be in the final and win it this year.”

The Royals will be one of eight teams competing for the provincial title at the Kinsmen Baseball Complex and Andy Zwack field from July 18-20. They open the tournament Friday afternoon against the Moose Jaw Canucks, a team they’ve played and beaten once before this season.

They play the Saskatoon Cardinals at noon on Saturday, and face the Dust Devils at 3 p.m. in their final group game.

The top two teams from each pool make the playoffs, with the Gold Medal Game scheduled for 3 p.m. on Sunday at the Kinsmen Baseball Complex.

“The message is to continue doing what we’ve been doing all year,” Noble said. “Be consistent, do the little things right, support each other, all those kinds of things that we’ve been doing all year. Don’t change anything and I think success can come our way.”

The 15U Royals head into provincials on a winning note after a 10-5 victory over the Battlefords Beavers on July 13, but their dominance extended beyond league play. The squad also racked up two tournament wins, and cruised to a 35-0-1 record in all competitions.

Noble credited his team’s consistency for their success this year.

“We can have 12 guys who can get on the mound, (and) guys who can hit up and down the order,” he said. “It’s just consistency, and a whole bunch of good ball players. (There are) no weak spots in the lineup or anywhere on the field.

“We’re very excited,” he added. “We’ve had a very good regular season. We finished off last weekend winning our league, so we’re heading into provincials with high hopes, obviously hoping to play some meaningful baseball on Sunday.”

@kerr_jas • jason.kerr@paherald.sk.ca