Pride Week in Prince Albert celebrates growth, solidarity, and local support

Arjun Pillai

Daily Herald

Prince Albert Pride Week is underway, and this year’s theme, ‘Solidarity’ is more than just a slogan.

From drag storytime to teen pride bowling, open mic nights, and drumming by the riverside, the city’s Pride celebrations reflect a community that’s not only showing up but growing stronger.

Andromeda Eremondi, chair of the Prince Albert Pride executive board, said the week is about visibility, connection, and a reminder that queer people are an ordinary part of the community.

“We try to be visible all year,” she said. “But Pride Week is like maximizing that visibility, just a reminder that we’re here.”

Eremondi (she/they) has been involved with PA Pride for about a year and stepped into the role of chair this January. This year’s programming includes a mix of familiar events and new additions. The “Queer Coffee” and open mic nights, hosted at the newly partnered Studio Q, are among the fresh highlights.

“We’ve actually got heavy union representation on the board this year,” Eremondi said. “And we’ve partnered with a lot of different community groups in the city.”

Unlike larger urban centres where major corporations have pulled out of Pride sponsorships, Prince Albert has not faced such losses. In fact, the local organizations proactively voted to limit corporate donations.

“It was a solidarity thing,” Eremondi explained. “To avoid supporting corporations that might be donating to the causes that harm our communities while also donating to us.”

Community support remains strong and appears to be growing.

“It’s definitely grown in the past five years,” she said. “And here in Prince Albert, it is still growing, very much so.”

This year’s Pride event have been smooth and protest-free. The drag queen storytime event on Sunday saw only a single protester, with no major incidents reported elsewhere.

Looking ahead, Eremondi hopes PA Pride can strengthen its advocacy work and develop more mutual aid and resource sharing, especially in northern Saskatchewan.

“There are mutual aid and community resources in Saskatoon and other big cities,” she said. “We’d like to see more of that here in Prince Albert and for the rest of the North as well.”

To those attending Pride for the first time, Eremondi had a message of reassurance.

“We’ve all been there. I hope people find the confidence and fellowship to get more involved, that’s what helped me.”

Prince Albert Pride Week runs until June 8, with a full schedule of events available through PA online platforms.