Pride crosswalk vandalized in Tisdale

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

TISDALE — The Town of Tisdale issued an official statement condemning the acts of vandalism at Tisdale Middle and Secondary School’s (TMSS) Pride crosswalk.

On June 12, it was reported to the RCMP that someone had painted a swastika over the Pride crosswalk. It was also driven over, and skid marks were noticeable.

“The Town of Tisdale is disheartened and disappointed by the recent act of vandalism that occurred within the community. Such senseless damage not only affects public property but also undermines the safety, pride and spirit we work hard to uphold in our town,” the town said in a media release.

The Town of Tisdale is offering a reward of up to $1,000, which may be shared among individuals who provide valuable information leading to charges. Tisdale Mayor Roy Skoglund has personally pledged a financial contribution to support the effort to investigate.

“The TMSS True Colours GSA Club was proud to join Suncrest College in painting the Recplex sidewalk in rainbow colours for Pride Month. This vibrant display is more than just art — it’s a powerful reminder that LGBTQ2S+ people are seen, respected and belong,” the TMSS True Colours GSA Club said earlier in a post on social media.