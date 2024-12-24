Premier’s Christmas greeting

Scott Moe

Faith… Hope… Love!

In a world that seems ever more chaotic, these are the things that we should seek… first in ourselves… and in others.

Faith in the people around us… faith that the people we encounter are fundamentally good.

I know we are all so very busy this holiday season…

But let us all take a minute… and pause to see the good in those that we meet.

Let us have faith that by helping others we can make a positive difference… in our own lives… in their lives, or in our communities.

Hope…

Hope for the people around us…

Hope for a more peaceful world…

Hope for a bright future for our neighbours… for our coworkers… and for our children… and grandchildren.

And love…

Love for… yes… our family and friends… but also for those who are struggling and need a helping hand.

Showing that love doesn’t require grand gestures…

It can be small acts of kindness…

Take a meal to a neighbour that you know is alone this Christmas season…

Stop to help push someone’s car that is stuck in the snow…

Donate toys to a local charity so a child can have a happy Christmas…

It was love that sent Jesus to us as a baby… the reason that we celebrate Christmas.

It is that love shown to us that allows us to have faith and hope for a bright future.

As we gather with friends and family this Christmas season, let us focus on these…

Faith… Hope… Love.

From my wife, Krista, and myself… and from our family to yours…

We wish you a very merry Christmas… and bright, hopeful new year.

Scott Moe is the Premier of Saskatchewan.