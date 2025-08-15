Premier defends wildfire response in Denare Beach

Michael Joel-Hansen

Saskatoon StarPhoenix

Saskatchewan’s premier says he doesn’t believe his government is neglecting certain northern communities affected by wildfires.

Scott Moe told reporters during a news conference on Tuesday that the province is working to engage with residents, particularly in Denare Beach after the NDP and a resident recently criticized the premier for not travelling to the community near the Manitoba border.

Concerns were also raised about the resourcing of the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) and the supports it provided to local firefighters in Denare Beach.

“The minister of public safety has been in Denare Beach on at least two occasions, as well as deputy ministers, (the) minister of environment and others,” Moe said.

The premier said Tim McLeod, the minister for public safety and SPSA, has provided a “clear voice” in caucus for communities threatened by fires.

Moe highlighted previous government commitments to help support evacuees, including an increase in per diems for those forced from their homes and direct $500 payments. He also noted a $20 million commitment made in July to help with cleanup efforts.

“That (support) came about by representation of the minister of public safety within the Government of Saskatchewan,” he said.

On the operations side, Moe said questions about resources and their specific deployment should be directed to leadership at the SPSA. The premier said this year’s wildfires have been more intense than previous seasons, and his government was proactive in utilizing outside help.

“We had resources in from many other provinces, virtually every other province as well as Mexico, Australia and many states across the United States,” he said.

Saskatchewan will also acquire three new waterbomber planes over the next three years. Moe said he’s thankful the province made a request last year because there’s now a long waiting period.

During his recent visits to La Loche and Beauval, Moe said he heard positive feedback about SPSA’s work, but admitted local leadership also had some concerns.

The government will try to improve overall communication with communities in the future, Moe said. Training opportunities also need to expand for type three firefighters in the north, and preventative measures like permanent wet lines and firebreaks also needs to be part of the discussion, he said.