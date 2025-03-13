Preliminary inquiry held for man accused of murdering Trevor Laplante

Friends and family of the late Trevor Laplante were at Prince Albert Provincial Court on Wednesday as the man accused of murdering him appeared for a preliminary inquiry.

Michael Bird is charged with second-degree murder. Bird appeared in person and sat behind protected glass during the inquiry, which lasted all morning and afternoon. All witness testimony and evidence is protected by a publication ban.

Laplante’s friends and family filled nearly all the seats of Court Room No. 4’s small gallery. The court had originally set aside three days for the inquiry. However, the case has been adjourned until April 9.

Preliminary hearings are held to determine whether the evidence is sufficient to proceed to trial.

Laplante’s body was found on the 500 block of 18th Street East on July 22, 2024. His death caused an outpouring of grief and support from residents who remembered him as a positive influence in the community, and a regular fixture at Prince Albert Raider games. He was 52-years-old.

On Aug. 7, friends, family, and other community members held a rally in Laplante’s honour. The rally was timed to coincide with one of Bird’s court appearances. It began outside Prince Albert Provincial Court and continued to the steps of City Hall.