Preds, Swift Current to square off in clash of PGLL titans

When the Prince Albert Predators take on the Swift Current Wolverines on Saturday night at the Kinsmen Arena, the top spot in the Prairie Gold Lacrosse League (PGLL) standings will be on the line.

The Predators and Wolverines sit tied atop the standings in the PGLL with identical 6-1 records in seven games played. The only loss for both teams this season has come against each other.

Predators head coach Lucas Wells says Prince Albert is going to need to be ready to play from the start of the game.

“We’re preparing for a very physical game, very fast game. They transition the ball well on offense. They move the ball well. They’re very systematic. So, we’re going to have to put a lot of pressure on them. Defensively, they’re very physical. They’re not scared of anybody. So, we’re going to have to match that intensity.”

The Predators have played Swift Current twice so far this season, splitting a pair of games on the road. The Predators took home an 8-5 win on May 6, before suffering a 10-6 setback on May 7.

During the weekend, the Predators also played in Moose Jaw on May 6, taking home a 13-4 victory and played in total of three games in just over a 24-hour period.

Predators forward Matthew Cudmore says Prince Albert will be ready to leave it all out on the floor on Saturday.

“I feel like when you’re a little bit more fatigued, you don’t have as much power, as much energy to go out there and you’re not as excited as you were to if it’s just one game. So, I think that that plays a big factor. I think we’ll bring it this Saturday.”

Saturday night’s game also marks the second game of the day for Swift Current as they will play at 1 p.m. in Saskatoon against the Jr. Swat before making the trek up Highway 11 to take on the Predators.

Wells says Prince Albert is hoping to push the pace early in the game and take advantage of some potential Swift Current fatigue.

“Ideally, we’ll come out fast and press the ball a little and try and get them to match our speed right out the gate. Ideally, we will push the pace and we’ll make them play with us and run with us. But the way the season has been going, we’re notoriously slow starters. We’re going to have to find that extra gear going into that game because they have played before. So we’re going to have to put the pressure on them, come out fast and this is a game we can’t come out slow.”

PGLL action between the Predators and Swift Current begins at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night at the Kinsmen Arena.

