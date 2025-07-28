Predators three-peat as PGLL Champions with 14-12 win

The Prince Albert Predators made some history on Saturday night at the Kinsmen Arena.

The Predators defeated the Moose Jaw Mustangs 14-12 in a back-and-forth affair to claim their third consecutive Prairie Gold Lacrosse League (PGLL) title.

Predators coach Lucas Wells was emotional after the final buzzer rang and the trophy had been presented.

“It honestly doesn’t get old. I was standing on the bench watching the guy celebrate and you get emotional, right? We started this journey back first week of January and then from there on, it’s just a non-stop grind from January on to here. So yeah, I’m emotional right now,” Wells said.

“But it’s been a good journey. I love seeing the boys and all the hard work they do, so it’s important for them, it’s important for PA Lacrosse. It’s important for the Preds organization. So I couldn’t be more proud of them,” he added.

The Predators and Moose Jaw were tied 3-3 after the first period and 9-9 after the second period.

A key point in the game was at 8:29 of the third period when Cole Bamby and Tayt Beaven were each assessed cross checking penalties. The Predators managed to kill off both penalties.

“The five on three kill for us completely changed the dynamic of the game. It immediately shifted the momentum back into our favour, which we didn’t have much of it going into the third period. It was huge for us and we leaned on our defence all year. So for them to come up big and (goalie) Oliver (Volek) to come up big, it was awesome. It was nice to see, “

After killing off the penalty Sam Cooper gave the Predators the lead at 5:38 and Matthew Cudmore scored an insurance goal with under two minutes remaining.

“Once we tied it up, we kind of just completely took control which was huge for us. I would like it a little bit earlier, save the nerves a bit. But All in all, I can’t be more proud of this team,” Wells said.

The Mustangs opened the scoring in the third period with a goal from Captain Braxton Mac Angus to take a 10-9 lead. Bamby tied it for the Predators nine second later at 17:23. Ryder Gilroy tied the game back up for Moose Jaw at 15:44. The Predators took the lead back on Bamby’s third goal of the night to make it 11:10 at 12:13. Brayden Rieger added a goal at 9:06 to make it 12-11. The Mustangs Gilroy tied the game at 8:50.

Wells said that both Volek and Mustangs netminder Joey Juchacz played well. Volek made 38 saves and Juchacz made 44 saves.

” The goalies played really well. Juchacz still kept them in it in points, Oliver kept us in it in points. So it was just a back and forth,” he said.

The scoring opened with Riley Bender making it 1-0 for the Mustangs at 12:17 of the first period, at 11:33 Mustangs’ Captain Braxton Mac Angus made it 2-0. Brayden Rieger scored his first of six goals at 9:07 on the power play and added his second at 4:18. Kysen Mac Angus scored for the Mustangs at 2:49 of the first. The Predators evened things up 3-3 with one second left in the first with a goal from Rieger.

Wells said that it was a matter of collecting emotions in such an intense game.

“I think it was just us getting calmer and relaxing was the big thing it was,” Wells said.

“It was a game of high emotion and we just kind of slowly chipped away and I think our experience was part of that, that was huge,” he added.

The second period opened with Cooper scoring his first of the night 30 seconds in and Rieger making it 5-3 at 18:09. The Mustangs then scored two short handed goals 20 seconds apart around the 17 minute mark on goals from Carter Hudeyma and Gilroy to make it 5-5.

The Mustangs added another from Boone Bender at 15:38 and Hudeyma at 14: 28 to make the score 7-5. Chase Lehner got the Predators back in the game with a goal at 8:41 and Rieger added his third at 7:08. Matthew Cudmore made the score 8-7 at 7:04. The Mustangs responded with goals from Nate Lewko and Carson Isnana to make it 9-8. The Predators tied the game 9-9 with a goal from Bamby with under four minutes left.

The team lost 11 players from the previous championship team.

Wells said that the Predators leaned on the defence and Volek on Saturday.

“He was tremendous tonight as a as an underage goalie. He made the saves he needed to make. He made the saves he didn’t need to make. He kept us in the game, for I would say up until about the last 17 minutes, 16 minutes in the third period until we finally gained our legs and we kind of got confident and in control,”

Brayden Rieger named MVP of the series and became the Predators all time leading scorer after a six goal, eight assist evening.

“It means a lot to bring these championships to PA and I felt like we’ve been growing PA Lacrosse throughout the year. So it means a lot,” Rieger said.

Regier said that the Predators have the largest fanbase in the league.

Regier explained that it meant a lot to be named Most Valuable Player for the playoffs. The game was special for Rieger as well.

“This was a great game, they’re a great team, we weren’t expecting that.

Regier agreed that the five on three penalty kill was a huge turning point.

“All of the momentum was for us after that,” he said.

Wells echoed Rieger about the fans at the Kinsmen Arena who were loud througout the game.

“We have the best fan base in the league by far it’s not even close, you can put my words in there i don’t care. We have the best fans it’s not even close, it was so loud in here,” Wells said.

The Predators season isn’t over as they will look to defend their MacDonald Cup Western Canadian Junior B Championship beginning Wednesday, Aug. 6 in Abbotsford, B.C. Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald.

The Prince Albert Predators celebrate winning the 2025 PGLL Championship at Kinsmen Arena on Saturday night.