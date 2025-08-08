Predators remain undefeated at MacDonald Cup following 18-13 win over Westshore

The Prince Albert Predators are off to a perfect start at the MacDonald Cup in Abbotsford, B.C.

The Predators opened the competition with a 23-5 victory over the West Kootenay Timberwolves on Wednesday, followed by a 18-13 win over the Westshore Bears on Thursday. They currently sit first in Pool B with a 2-0 record.

“I think we’re playing very well right now,” Predators coach Lucas Wells said following Thursday’s win. “I don’t think we’re playing perfect. I think we’re making some mental mistakes, but that’s going to happen.

“Our first game I thought we came out really fast and got to a big lead early and then we got very complacent, and then Game 2 against West Shore the same thing happened. We got out to a larger lead and then we started taking some penalties. We got a little bit more complacent, but that’s going to happen in a big goal spread, so we’ve just got to control our emotions and continue to play our game.”

There was never any doubt about the outcome of Wednesday’s tournament opener. The Predators scored 11 first period goals and added seven more in the second to build up an 18-1 lead heading into the third.

The score wasn’t as lopsided on Thursday, but the Predators still started strong. Chase Lehner tallied twice in the first period and Braden Shewchuk, Brayden Rieger, and Logan Rieger also scored, putting Prince Albert up 5-2 after 20.

The Predators continued their dominance in the second with seven more goals, including two each from Matthew Cudmore and Brayden Rieger, to build up a 12-6 lead.

The Bears ralled in the third, outscoring Prince Albert 7-6, but it wasn’t enough. Prince Albert came away with an 18-13 win.

“I think our offence is arguably one of the best offences here, if not the best offence in the tournament, so that helps,” Wells said when asked about Prince Albert’s quick starts. “You have guys like Brayden Rieger, Matthew Cudmore, Chase Lehner, on the right side, and then on the left you have Talon Sandry and Cole Barmby. These are guys who are just pure goal scorers, so that helps.”

On defence, Wells credited his squad for their consistent play.

“We transitioned the ball well. We made some big stops and we got the ball into our offence’s hands,” he said. “In the first period we got into some penalty trouble and then we were able to capitalize on a couple of chances we were given, and that’s what you have to do in big games and today was a big game.”

The Predators play the host Valley Sturgeon on Friday. If Prince Albert finishes first, they’ll play the late game on Saturday against the second place team from Pool A. The Gold and Bronze Medal games are scheduled for Sunday.

The Saanich Express currently sit first in Pool A thanks to a 9-5 win over the second place Langley Thunder on Thursday.